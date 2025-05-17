AIRLINK 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.29%)
CPHL 87.40 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (4.6%)
FCCL 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.13%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FLYNG 51.00 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.11%)
HUBC 140.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
KOSM 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.18%)
MLCF 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.17%)
OGDC 211.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.13%)
PIAHCLA 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
POWER 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
PPL 172.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.41%)
PRL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.54%)
PTC 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.9%)
SEARL 86.18 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.44%)
SSGC 35.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.24%)
SYM 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.42%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
TPLP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.72%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-3.05%)
WAVESAPP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.99%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-17

Ultra-processed products: Parliamentarians urged to impose taxes

Press Release Published May 17, 2025 Updated May 17, 2025 06:41am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) urged parliamentarians for imposing taxes on ultra-processed products to curb rising non-communicable diseases (NCDs), said a press release.

More than 41 per cent of Pakistani adults are classified as overweight or obese, while over 33 million individuals are living with diabetes. Alarmingly, an additional 10 million people are pre-diabetic. If urgent and decisive policy actions are not taken, projections indicate that the number of diabetes patients in Pakistan could soar to 62 million by 2045.

A key contributor to this escalating health crisis is the consumption of unhealthy diets, particularly ultra-processed food and beverage products, which are often laden with excessive amounts of sugar, salt, and trans fats. These dietary patterns are among the most significant modifiable risk factors driving the prevalence of NCDs in the country.

In response to the alarming surge in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) across Pakistan, the Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) convened a high-level pre-budget sensitization roundtable aimed at galvanizing support from parliamentarians for the imposition of excise taxes on ultra-processed products (UPPs) in the upcoming Finance Bill 2025–26.

The event was attended by MNA Saad Balouch, MNA Shafqat Awan, MNA Brig Aslam Ghumman, MNA Ghazala Chitrali, MNA Dr Nelson Azeem, Ex MNA DrNisar Cheema, MNA Saad Baloch, MNA Moazam Ali Khan, Health and nutritionist expert Munawar Hussain and General Secretary PANAH Sana Ullah Ghumman.

PANAH emphasised that increasing excise taxes on ultra-processed products is an evidence-based, globally endorsed strategy proven to reduce consumption of harmful foods and mitigate the burden of related chronic illnesses. PANAH called on legislators to take bold action in the Finance Bill 2025–26 by extending excise taxes to include a wider range of UPPs, especially all categories of sweetened beverages and processed snacks.

This policy intervention is not only essential for safeguarding public health but also presents a dual benefit: generating additional revenue for the government while reducing the healthcare costs associated with NCDs. These revenues should be earmarked for strengthening public health programs.

PANAH shred with the participants that Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has submitted a proposal to increase taxes on ultra-processed products in Finance Bill 2025-26. PANAH seek the support of parliamentarians for public health.

Parliamentarians in attendance expressed grave concern over the growing NCD crisis and agreed on the urgent need for preventive strategies, including taxation of unhealthy food and beverage products. They acknowledged PANAH's tireless efforts to protect public health and pledged their support for future policy reforms aimed at reducing dietary risks.

Parliamentarians with a renewed commitment by parliamentarians to advocate for pro-health fiscal measures in the Finance Bill 2025–26.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Taxes FBR parliamentarians PANAH health crisis Ultra processed products

Comments

200 characters

Ultra-processed products: Parliamentarians urged to impose taxes

9 bills including income tax, dumping duty passed by NA

Ready to help build robust framework: APTMA questions Nepra’s tariff-setting capacity

Jul-Mar LSMI output grows 1.47pc YoY

Federal govt is no longer setting wheat prices, NA informed

PM commends Trump’s role

Weekly SPI inflation up 1.03pc

Ministries, divisions ordered to replace ‘Federal Govt’ term in relevant laws, rules

Economic development: Aurangzeb heaps praise on US businesses

Global shipping lines: Pakistan’s major ports among most expensive

NA passes amendment requiring top officials to publicly declare assets

Read more stories