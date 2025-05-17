Ultra-processed products: Parliamentarians urged to impose taxes

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) urged parliamentarians for imposing taxes on ultra-processed products to curb rising non-communicable diseases (NCDs), said a press release.

More than 41 per cent of Pakistani adults are classified as overweight or obese, while over 33 million individuals are living with diabetes. Alarmingly, an additional 10 million people are pre-diabetic. If urgent and decisive policy actions are not taken, projections indicate that the number of diabetes patients in Pakistan could soar to 62 million by 2045.

A key contributor to this escalating health crisis is the consumption of unhealthy diets, particularly ultra-processed food and beverage products, which are often laden with excessive amounts of sugar, salt, and trans fats. These dietary patterns are among the most significant modifiable risk factors driving the prevalence of NCDs in the country.

In response to the alarming surge in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) across Pakistan, the Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) convened a high-level pre-budget sensitization roundtable aimed at galvanizing support from parliamentarians for the imposition of excise taxes on ultra-processed products (UPPs) in the upcoming Finance Bill 2025–26.

The event was attended by MNA Saad Balouch, MNA Shafqat Awan, MNA Brig Aslam Ghumman, MNA Ghazala Chitrali, MNA Dr Nelson Azeem, Ex MNA DrNisar Cheema, MNA Saad Baloch, MNA Moazam Ali Khan, Health and nutritionist expert Munawar Hussain and General Secretary PANAH Sana Ullah Ghumman.

PANAH emphasised that increasing excise taxes on ultra-processed products is an evidence-based, globally endorsed strategy proven to reduce consumption of harmful foods and mitigate the burden of related chronic illnesses. PANAH called on legislators to take bold action in the Finance Bill 2025–26 by extending excise taxes to include a wider range of UPPs, especially all categories of sweetened beverages and processed snacks.

This policy intervention is not only essential for safeguarding public health but also presents a dual benefit: generating additional revenue for the government while reducing the healthcare costs associated with NCDs. These revenues should be earmarked for strengthening public health programs.

PANAH shred with the participants that Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has submitted a proposal to increase taxes on ultra-processed products in Finance Bill 2025-26. PANAH seek the support of parliamentarians for public health.

Parliamentarians in attendance expressed grave concern over the growing NCD crisis and agreed on the urgent need for preventive strategies, including taxation of unhealthy food and beverage products. They acknowledged PANAH's tireless efforts to protect public health and pledged their support for future policy reforms aimed at reducing dietary risks.

Parliamentarians with a renewed commitment by parliamentarians to advocate for pro-health fiscal measures in the Finance Bill 2025–26.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025