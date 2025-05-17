PAF observes Youm-e-Tashakur with due reverence

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) observed Youm-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day) with due reverence and dignity at its airbases across the country to commemorate the historic victory over Indian aggression and to pay tribute to the valor and sacrifices of its personnel.

Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at key locations including Air Headquarters in Islamabad, PAF Base Badaber in Peshawar, and PAF academies in Risalpur and Korangi, Karachi. These ceremonies reflected the spirit of pride, unity, and gratitude to Almighty Allah for the remarkable success of the armed forces.

During the events, glowing tributes were paid to the brave PAF Falcons for delivering a decisive and crushing response to Indian aggression, showcasing their exceptional professionalism and unwavering commitment to national defense.

The ceremonies also reaffirmed the PAF’s unwavering resolve to safeguard the country’s airspace and to always remain prepared to respond effectively to any hostile act by the enemy.

Floral wreaths were laid at the memorials of the martyrs, and Fateha was offered for the departed souls, remembering their ultimate sacrifices for the nation.

