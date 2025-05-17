AIRLINK 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.29%)
CPHL 87.40 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (4.6%)
FCCL 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.13%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FLYNG 51.00 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.11%)
HUBC 140.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
KOSM 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.18%)
MLCF 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.17%)
OGDC 211.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.13%)
PIAHCLA 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
POWER 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
PPL 172.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.41%)
PRL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.54%)
PTC 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.9%)
SEARL 86.18 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.44%)
SSGC 35.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.24%)
SYM 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.42%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
TPLP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.72%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-3.05%)
WAVESAPP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.99%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,814 Decreased By -302.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-05-17

POL price adjustment: Ogra’s advice disregarded

Wasim Iqbal Published 17 May, 2025 06:05am

ISLAMABAD: Consumers see a smaller reduction in high-speed diesel (HSD) prices than initially proposed by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra). Effective May 16, 2025, the federal government has reduced HSD price by Rs2 per litre, significantly less than Ogra's recommended Rs4.09 per litre decrease.

Meanwhile, petrol prices will remain unchanged, as a result of government adjustments to the inland freight equalization margin (IFEM) and exchange rate adjustments, despite OGRA suggesting a Rs1.25 per litre decrease.

The federal government adjusted Rs2.09 per litre out of total recommendedRs4.09 per litre decrease in HSD in exchange rate and IFEM on HSD.

Avg of platts with incidentals and duty on HSD reduced by Rs4.09 per litre from Rs159.47 per litre on May 1 to Rs155.38 per litre on May 16, 2025.

The government allowed exchange rate impact of 84 paisa in the review.

The IFEM increased by Rs1.55 per litre from Rs3.33 per litre to Rs4.88 per litre.

District margin and dealer margin on HSD was kept unchanged at Rs7.87 per litre and Rs8.64 per litre, whereas, extra margin reduced from 31 paisa to 1 paisa.

Avg of platts with incidentals and duty on petrol reduced by Rs1.25 per litre from Rs151.71 per litre on May 1 to Rs150.46 per litre on May 16, 2025.

The government allowed exchange rate impact of 1.25 per litre from 0.09 paisa to Rs1.34 per litre in the review.

The IFEM remained unchanged at Rs6.30 per litre.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

OGRA POL prices POL price adjustment

Comments

200 characters

POL price adjustment: Ogra’s advice disregarded

9 bills including income tax, dumping duty passed by NA

Ready to help build robust framework: APTMA questions Nepra’s tariff-setting capacity

Jul-Mar LSMI output grows 1.47pc YoY

Federal govt is no longer setting wheat prices, NA informed

PM commends Trump’s role

Weekly SPI inflation up 1.03pc

Ministries, divisions ordered to replace ‘Federal Govt’ term in relevant laws, rules

Economic development: Aurangzeb heaps praise on US businesses

Global shipping lines: Pakistan’s major ports among most expensive

NA passes amendment requiring top officials to publicly declare assets

Read more stories