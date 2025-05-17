New paint warranty programme ‘Aitmaad Ka Naya Rung’ launched

LAHORE: Nearly three in every four Pakistani homeowners today prioritize quality and long-term performance while purchasing paint. In fact, the latest research by Dulux reveals that paint consumers in Pakistan consistently trust the brand for its superior quality and durability.

In 2021, AkzoNobel Pakistan Limited, a leading paint and Coatings Company and the maker of Dulux Paints, launched the Dulux Assurance programme. This breakthrough initiative was designed to assure paint customers of Dulux’s superior quality, and offered three months guarantee on perfect colour, uniform finish, and stated coverage on its marquee seven products.

Encouraged by the overwhelming customer response, AkzoNobel has further built on that promise and launched the new Dulux Assurance™ Warranty Programme — the first-ever warranty programme in Pakistan paint industry.

Mubbasher Omar, CEO of AkzoNobel Pakistan said, “For nearly 60 years, AkzoNobel has been a trusted partner for millions of families in Pakistan. Today’s urban customers are increasingly seeking paints that merge the best of aesthetics with long-lasting performance.

At Dulux, we understand that choosing the perfect paint that delivers assured results can be overwhelming and we’re addressing this key customer concern with Dulux Assurance™ Warranty Programme. Our exceptional quality now comes backed by an unmatched warranty, making Dulux the ultimate “Aitmaad Ka Naya Rung”.

At the core of new Dulux Assurance™ Warranty Programme is the new warranty up to 12 years that covers 13 solutions across interior, exterior, waterproofing and enamel paints.

