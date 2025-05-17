AIRLINK 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
Markets Print 2025-05-17

LESCO to ensure uninterrupted power supply

Recorder Report Published May 17, 2025 Updated May 17, 2025 06:48am

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has taken several proactive measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the summer season. The company has issued directives to all offices to balance the load on distribution transformers to prevent overloading and ensure a stable power supply.

According to details, load balancing will help reduce transformer burnouts and tripping incidents which can cause power outages and disrupt the supply. With the onset of summer, the load on transformers has increased due to the rising temperatures. To mitigate this, the LESCO has initiated measures to prevent transformer burnouts, which not only cause financial losses to the company but also result in prolonged power outages for consumers.

In anticipation of the heatwave, the LESCO has issued directives to its field staff to take necessary precautions and ensure that the power supply remains stable. These measures are expected to minimize disruptions and provide relief to consumers during the peak summer months.

