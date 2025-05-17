Martyrs army men: Commander 12 Corps, CM Bugti visit families

ISLAMABAD: Commander 12 Corps Lieutenant General Rahat Naseem Ahmad Khan and Chief Minister of Balochistan paid a visit to the families of Lieutenant Safiullah Shaheed and Major Ahmer Raza Shaheed in Quetta to offer their condolences.

During the visit, Lieutenant General Rahat Naseem Ahmad Khan paid glowing tribute to Lieutenant Safiullah, acknowledging his bravery and courage.

"The sacrifice of Lieutenant Safiullah will be written in golden words," he stated.

Chief Minister of Balochistan also expressed deep respect, saying, "Thanks to such brave sons, our homeland remains in safe hands. The sacrifice of Lieutenant Safiullah for the motherland will never be in vain."

Both dignitaries also met with the family of Major Ahmer Raza Shaheed and offered their heartfelt condolences.

Lieutenant General Rahat Naseem Ahmad Khan honoured the bravery of Major Ahmer Raza, saying, "We pay tribute to the courage and valour of Major Ahmer Raza Shaheed. His sacrifice will also be remembered in golden words."

The chief minister added, "Heroes like Major Ahmer Raza Shaheed are the real strength of our nation. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten."

