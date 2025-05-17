AIRLINK 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
ABHI partners with LuLu Financial Holdings

Recorder Report Published 17 May, 2025 06:05am

KARACHI: Pakistan's fintech ABHI, through its Middle East chapter, has partnered with LuLu Financial Holdings, a leading global financial services conglomerate, to enhance financial inclusion and improve access to timely remittance solutions.

As part of the partnership, workers in the UAE will be able to access their earned wages instantly and remit funds to their families back home through LuLu Exchange without having to wait for payday.

Through this initiative, workers in the UAE will benefit from Earned Wage Access (EWA) and Send Now, Pay Later (SNPL) services, giving them greater financial flexibility and control over their income. By offering instant access to earned wages and enabling timely remittances, the partnership addresses a key financial need among expatriate workers, empowering them to support their families with greater ease and security.

Abhi, an embedded finance platform specializing in technology-driven solutions, will provide the operational framework for LuLuFin. This will enable customers to access their earned wages before their scheduled payday while also allowing employees to send money internationally instantly with the flexibility to defer payment. The service will be rolled out across all major corridors, with the launch for Pakistani customers scheduled for May.

Commenting on this development Thampi Sudarsanan, Chief Executive Officer LuLu Exchange UAE, said that this partnership with ABHI represents a bold step toward redefining financial connectivity for global diasporas. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we aim to create a seamless bridge for expatriates to support their families, setting the stage for a future where financial inclusivity knows no borders, he added.

Omair Ansari, Co-Founder & CEO of Abhi Middle East Limited, said that the partnership with LuLu Financial Holdings marks a significant step-in enabling expatriates to access their hard-earned wages seamlessly and support their families back home without financial strain.

By integrating ABHI’s technology with Lulu’s extensive market expertise, we are dedicated to promoting financial inclusion and providing underserved communities with greater flexibility and convenience in managing their finances, he added.

This partnership underscores LuLuFin’s commitment to enabling economic empowerment through innovative financial solutions. By joining hands with ABHI, a pioneer in digital financial services, the initiative will ensure that individuals and small businesses gain access to timely credit, which can be instrumental in fostering entrepreneurial growth and uplifting communities.

