Pakistan Print 2025-05-17

PTI chairman calls for a ‘political ceasefire’ in Pakistan

Recorder Report Published 17 May, 2025 06:05am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, while paying tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan on Youm-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day), said the Pakistan Armed Forces had crushed India’s arrogance, and the nation is proud of them.

Speaking to the media, Gohar stated that enough is enough - the country cannot afford further tension. He emphasised that it is time to resolve matters seriously.

Barrister Gohar stressed that there should be a “political ceasefire” in Pakistan, it is better for the country and the system

He said PTI founder Imran Khan would never agree on any secret deal or compromise. His wife is currently in jail, so the question of any kind of deal simply does not arise.

He stressed that political confrontation in Pakistan must come to an end. The country is currently facing serious challenges, and the solution lies in a “political ceasefire” so that attention can be focused on public issues.

