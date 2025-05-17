AIRLINK 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-17

Families of martyrs: Senator Danesh announces Rs5m

Recorder Report Published 17 May, 2025 06:05am

ISLAMABAD: Senator Danesh Kumar from Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) announced five million rupees to support the families of martyrs who sacrificed their lives against India, urging the Senate to also announce financial support for the martyrs’ families.

He said a serving Muslim army officer of colonel’s rank was insulted in India. “Hindus never faced insult in Pakistan. The minorities never felt isolated in Pakistan. India has been isolated in the world due to its discriminatory policies towards minorities,” Kumar said.

He shared these views in the Senate on Friday, as the House continued discussion on the “recent escalation of hostilities by India, and swift, resolute and effective response of Pakistan’s armed forces in defending the people, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and dignity of Pakistan,” Kumar said.

Sherry Rehman presided over the Senate session.

Taking the floor, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Leader in Senate Ali Zafar said, the nation is proud of its valiant armed forces for delivering a crushing defeat to India.

“Pakistan has re-emerged as a military power in the region. Our armed forces shattered India’s dream of military dominance,” she said.

Irfan Siddiqui from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) said Pakistan is a peace-loving country. “But, if war is imposed, our armed forces are ready to respond to any misadventure,” he said.

Other senators including Hidayatullah Khan, Jam Saifullah Khan, Abdul Qadir, Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Raja Nasir Abbas and Humayun Mohmand, among others, also shared their views on the occasion.

Senate was adjourned till Monday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

