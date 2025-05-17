AIRLINK 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.29%)
CPHL 87.40 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (4.6%)
FCCL 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.13%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FLYNG 51.00 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.11%)
HUBC 140.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
KOSM 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.18%)
MLCF 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.17%)
OGDC 211.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.13%)
PIAHCLA 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
POWER 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
PPL 172.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.41%)
PRL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.54%)
PTC 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.9%)
SEARL 86.18 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.44%)
SSGC 35.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.24%)
SYM 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.42%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
TPLP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.72%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-3.05%)
WAVESAPP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.99%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,814 Decreased By -302.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-17

Illicit tobacco trade thrives as TTS fails to help curb violations

Mohammad Bilal Tahir Published 17 May, 2025 06:05am

KARACHI: Inefficiency of the Track and Trace System (TTS) in the tobacco sector is causing huge losses to the tune of Rs400 billion to the national exchequer every year, industry experts said.

Sharing the Institute of Public Opinion Research’s 2024 (IPOR) findings, they said the unchecked illicit tobacco trade thrives in Pakistani markets.

The study showed compliant brands follow all the requirements stipulated by the Government of Pakistan.

These requirements include having a Track and Trace Stamp, a graphical health warning, a printed retail price, an underage warning, and the manufacturer’s name on the packaging.

These brands are also compliant with the Brand Licensing Regime of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and are sold above the minimum legal price of Rs162.25.

The study further explored that locally manufactured duty-not-paid brands do not comply with one or more of the stipulated requirements by the government.

These brands also fail to comply with the Brand Licensing Regime of the FBR and are sold below the minimum legal price of Rs162.25.

Smuggled brands are completely non-compliant with the requirements. These brands do not have a Track and Trace Stamp and other guidelines lay down by the Government of Pakistan.

Regarding Track and Trace System (TTS) compliance at the point of sale, a total of 413 brands were found in the market. Out of these, only 19 brands had the TTS stamp in all areas. Thirteen brands were found both with and without the TTS stamp. Ninety-five of the brands were locally manufactured and did not have the TTS stamp. Additionally, 286 smuggled brands were found without the TTS stamp.

Industry expert Osama Siddiqi said the economic impact will further deteriorate if these illicit brands remain unchecked.

To solve this issue, he advised the authorities to ensure TTS coverage and routine inspections.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR Illicit tobacco trade IPOR

Comments

200 characters

Illicit tobacco trade thrives as TTS fails to help curb violations

9 bills including income tax, dumping duty passed by NA

Ready to help build robust framework: APTMA questions Nepra’s tariff-setting capacity

Jul-Mar LSMI output grows 1.47pc YoY

Federal govt is no longer setting wheat prices, NA informed

PM commends Trump’s role

Weekly SPI inflation up 1.03pc

Ministries, divisions ordered to replace ‘Federal Govt’ term in relevant laws, rules

Economic development: Aurangzeb heaps praise on US businesses

Global shipping lines: Pakistan’s major ports among most expensive

NA passes amendment requiring top officials to publicly declare assets

Read more stories