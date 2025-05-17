Electric vehicles technology: Ministry vows to provide facilities, incentives

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Industries and Production is committed to provide all the facilities, incentives and encouraging local industrialists to invest in Electric Vehicles (EV) technology to foster domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on imports.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan said this here on Friday, while chairing a meeting to discuss the matters pertaining to automobile sectors with special focus on EVs.

Haroon stressed that EVs and lithium batteries represent the future of technology, adding Pakistan must embrace these innovations to remain competitive. The SAPM emphasised that EV will bring significant economic and environmental benefits to the country.

Citing a Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) report, he highlighted that 28.7 million motorcycles are currently running on petrol, costing the nation billions of rupees annually.

In line with the prime minister’s directives, the Ministry of Industries and Production will provide necessary support to local manufacturers in adopting EV technology.

This initiative is expected to significantly reduce fuel imports and deliver long-term economic benefits. Notably, data from COMSATS revealed that while petrol bikes cost Rs6.9 per kilometre, electric bikes cost only Rs0.7 per kilometre, demonstrating the cost efficiency of electric mobility.

The meeting to discuss EV technology and motorcycle retrofitting with a delegation from COMSATS. The meeting was attended by Secretary Ministry of Industries and Production Saif Anjum, Executive Director COMSATS Nafees Zakaria, and CEO of the Engineering Development Board Khuda Bakhsh Ali.

Transitioning to electric mobility will not only reduce fuel expenses but also align with the Prime Minister’s Vision for a Green Pakistan, which prioritises eco-friendly technology.

The National Electric Vehicle Policy was underscored as a key driver for Pakistan’s economic growth and environmental sustainability. The government is committed to encouraging local industrialists to invest in EV technology to foster domestic manufacturing and reduce reliance on imports.

