Thanksgiving Day observed across country

Recorder Report Published 17 May, 2025 06:05am

ISLAMABAD: On the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan observed Youm-e-Tashakur (Thanksgiving Day) across the country on Friday to pay tribute to the unmatched bravery, professionalism, and historic success of the Pakistan Armed Forces in Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, which resulted in a decisive and humiliating defeat for the Indian forces.

Chairman CDA, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, and Director General Civil Defence, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, participated in a solemn prayer ceremony held at Faisal Mosque following Friday prayers. The ceremony was dedicated to honouring the sacrifices of the martyrs and expressing gratitude to Allah Almighty for the historic military success.

The Imam of Faisal Mosque led special prayers for the progress, stability, and prosperity of Pakistan and lauded the bravery, courage, and professionalism of the armed forces. Special supplications were also offered for the elevation of the ranks of the martyrs in the hereafter.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Ali Randhawa stated that Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos marks a golden chapter in the history of the Pakistan Armed Forces. “Our brave soldiers not only gave a fitting response to the enemy — which is being acknowledged around the world — but also demonstrated remarkable courage, skill, and professional excellence,” he said. “This operation has once again proven that the Pakistani military is a formidable, united, and invincible force capable of defending the nation against any aggression.”

Randhawa emphasised that the objective of Youm-e-Tashakur is to remember the great victory and to express gratitude to Allah for blessing the nation with a courageous and resilient army. “When India initiated aggression, our armed forces made the enemy taste bitter defeat through their sheer bravery and tactical superiority,” he added.

He said that the success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos sends a clear message: Pakistan will never compromise on its sovereignty and security. “Our military stands as a wall of steel, prepared to crush any threat with an iron hand.”

Randhawa also announced that Youm-e-Tashakur would now be observed annually to honour the sacrifices of the armed forces, pay tribute to their courage, and pray for the elevation of the martyrs. “This day will serve as a reminder of our national pride and a renewal of our collective pledge to safeguard Pakistan’s peace, stability, and independence,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa Indo Pak tensions Bunyan al Marsoos Youm e Tashakur

