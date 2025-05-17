India bites the dust

Following the monumental success of the Battle for Truth, Pakistan now shines on the global stage like a full moon. From East to West, the world is abuzz with the historic victory achieved by Pakistan, which compelled an enemy five times its size to surrender. Through successful diplomacy, a formidable military, and a courageous nation, Pakistan has carved a new identity in international affairs.

In the wake of the Pahalgam false flag operation, India launched a barrage of baseless accusations against Pakistan, with its media functioning as a propaganda wing of the Modi regime. Despite these efforts, India failed miserably in convincing the international community of its narrative. A major turning point came when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif offered an open and transparent investigation into the Pahalgam incident by a third-party country — an offer India arrogantly dismissed.

Between May 6 and May 9, India attempted to forcibly impose war on Pakistan, violating international laws by crossing the international border and launching a series of unprovoked attacks. It began with ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC), followed by two consecutive days of drone strikes, and culminated in a failed incursion by the Indian Air Force.

Throughout this period, Pakistan exercised remarkable restraint while simultaneously building a strong diplomatic case at the global level. India’s miscalculation — mistaking Pakistan’s pursuit of peace for weakness — proved to be a grave strategic blunder. On May 10, Pakistan’s firm and decisive response reverberated around the world.

In a press conference, Director General ISPR General Ahmed Sharif had earlier stated that Pakistan’s response would be so clear and forceful that the international media would confirm its validity — this is precisely what transpired. When Pakistan retaliated, international media outlets across the West and the Middle East condemned India’s aggression. Pakistan’s precision strikes on Indian air bases, coupled with unprecedented cyberattacks — termed by global media as the largest in history — stunned Indian authorities.

India was caught off-guard by the scale and intensity of Pakistan’s response. Pakistan Air Force played a decisive role in securing this victory, while the intelligence community, through accurate assessments, ensured successful operations. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decisive leadership in making difficult choices was instrumental in this historic triumph over a much larger adversary.

Under the command of Army Chief General Asim Munir, Pakistan’s military forces — Army, Navy, and Air Force — demonstrated their operational superiority in modern warfare. Operation Bunyanun Marsous (Fortified Foundation) will be recorded in history as a landmark achievement. In just five hours, Pakistan reversed the tide of war and left the Indian military disoriented, ultimately forcing the Modi government to capitulate.

While Pakistan’s armed forces fought on the frontline, the diplomatic offensive was led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, who successfully presented Pakistan’s case internationally. On the media front, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar and Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari effectively countered Indian disinformation campaigns at home and abroad.

India now faces a severe internal political crisis following its humiliating defeat. The Modi government and its party are under immense pressure. Indian media, complicit in spreading fake news — including fabricated claims of capturing Islamabad and Lahore — has become the subject of global ridicule.

Pakistan’s fighter pilots, the valiant falcons of the skies, have set new benchmarks that are now considered case studies for militaries worldwide. Western outlets have openly acknowledged the Pakistan Air Force’s skill and capabilities. Alongside the military and government, the patriotic zeal of the Pakistani nation has been nothing short of extraordinary. The younger generation has stood shoulder to shoulder with the armed forces in defence of the motherland.

International media, including prominent US outlets, now recognize Pakistan’s military as one of the most capable in the world. It is nothing short of divine favour that a nation founded in the name of Islam has triumphed over an adversary five times its size.

Today, the world reverberates with the strength and resolve of Pakistan. This victory is a testament to the strategic foresight of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the military leadership of General Asim Munir. Credit also goes to PML-N leader Mian Nawaz Sharif, under whose guidance, Operation Bunyanun Marsous was conceived and executed.

Pakistan now looks ahead. Having overcome immense challenges, the nation is poised for progress. Insha’Allah, in the coming years, Pakistan will emerge as the most developed and militarily resilient country in the region.

Saif Awan

(The writer is the PRO of Information Minister Punjab)

