Faryal greets nation on victory against India

KARACHI: PPP Women Wing President Faryal Talpur congratulated Pakistanis on the fabulous victory against the staunch enemy who is always bent upon hatching conspiracies against Pakistan.

She said this famous triumph was collective one as every political party and people from all walks of life fought it as one nation.

“We remained united in the eye of storm created by the hostile approach and cowardly attack by the Modi government. I also want to congratulate supreme commander of armed forces, President Asif Ali Zardari, Chief of Army Staff, services chiefs and especially the Shaheens of Pakistan Air Force.”

The competence and bravery of our pilots surprised much bigger and resourceful Indians, who were in the illusion of having an unmatched air defence system and latest aircraft. Our Shaheens breached and attacked it like a knife in the butter.

“Ladies and gentlemen the whole world has acknowledged the precision and accuracy of our pilots in hitting the desired and selected targets with absolute ease and making a safe return to their bases after destroying the same One must also not forget the important role played by Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He single-handedly faced international media and pleaded the national cause and narrative with precise details.

His simple and firm explanation of position of Pakistan in front of entire world not only helped in clarifying the facts of the matter but also wiped out the baseless propaganda being spread by the “Butter of Gujrat “and his accomplices. Ladies and gentlemen the cowardly attack on civilians by Indians was replied by our Armed forces in the daylight as stated, on the chosen date, time and place.”

As promised Pakistan only replied and attacked installation of Indian forces and avoided civilian population as we are a peace loving nation and not like the Indian government headed by Modi.

The civilians and forces personnel, who embraced martyrdom are the pride of the nation and would be remembered for ever. The historic day of 10th May 2025 will be remembered by the whole nation forever as on this day we defeated an enemy who was in an illusion that it can eliminate our beloved country. Entire nation is thankful to “Allah Subhanaho Taala” for granting us an exemplary success against all odds.

This success is the beginning of new Pakistan and we must all build upon this and be united for future challenges in every field. Let’s be united and strengthen our beloved motherland. Pak forces Zindabad Pakistan Paendabad.

