Indian aggression: Sindh Assembly adopts resolution to mark ‘Day of Gratitude’ for victory

KARACHI: The Sindh Assembly on Friday unanimously adopted a euphoric resolution to designate a “Day of Gratitude” for a divine success against Indian military aggression and eulogized the Pakistan Armed Forces for their valour and the historic triumph.

The resolution was presented by Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho. The jubilant Assembly postponed its regular agenda to prioritize this significant resolution.

The text expressed gratitude to Allah Almighty for “granting honour and success to the Pakistani nation and its military.” It paid tribute to civilian and military martyrs who lost their lives in the Pakistan-India war of May 2025 and thanked friendly nations for supporting Pakistan during challenging times.

The resolution strongly condemned India for “repeatedly violating the United Nations resolutions and international laws,” emphasizing its disregard to the global norms.

Addressing a resolution in the Sindh Assembly, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah criticized New Delhi for never denouncing acts of terror carried out on this side of the border. In contrast, Islamabad not only condemned such incidents across the frontier but also offered independent probes. He underscored that the Indus Waters Treaty is neither revocable nor subject to amendment, yet the “Butcher of Gujarat” brought it up unnecessarily during recent tensions.

The CM emphasized that whenever hostile eyes were cast on the homeland, the entire population, alongside the armed forces, gave a united and powerful response-proving the nation’s defence is unshakable. Expressing his gratitude to the Almighty and the people, the Chief Minister hailed their steadfast support during the recent conflict and lauded the Army, Navy, and Air Force for achieving a historic triumph.

Missile attacks on four domestic sites, he revealed, claimed the lives of 26 civilians. While acknowledging the technical quality of France’s Rafale jets, he noted that true effectiveness requires resolve and spirit qualities he said were absent in the adversary’s forces. According to him, five enemy aircraft and 85 Israeli-made drones were brought down. Mukhtar Laghari from Ghotki was the first martyr from Sindh. From the 8th of the month, unmanned aerial vehicles were launched continuously, all of which were intercepted.

In Sharafi Goth, a police officer was mildly injured by falling debris. The Chief Minister mockingly described the coverage by Indian media as resembling a cartoon channel. Preparations had already been completed for such a scenario, and on May 10 at 4:30 a.m., he was awakened with reports of strikes on Noor Khan Air Base and Sukkur. Operation Buny?n Mars?s commenced just 45 minutes later.

He attributed the outcome to divine will, recalling how provocative rhetoric had followed the Pulwama incident and how even places of worship were targeted. Despite initial anxiety from the night-time strikes, relief came as news emerged that enemy aircraft had been neutralized.

The Air Force, he said, shattered the illusion of supremacy within hours. While French technology is undoubtedly advanced, it needs operators with unwavering courage. A Sukkur official reported only minor damage to a vacant building, after which retaliatory strikes were launched on 26 strategic installations including Udhampur Airbase, Northern Command, Pathankot, Sirsa, Bathinda, Ambala, Jalandhar, Firozpur, and missile facilities—all claimed to have been destroyed.

He remarked that the rival nation was shaken by the speed and intensity of the response. Locals even retrieved the wreckage of downed drones, and Israeli-supplied tech was rendered ineffective. A briefing from the Karachi Commander confirmed that the opposing naval fleet was under surveillance and could have been eliminated if hostilities had extended. He revealed that five Pakistani troops were martyred in Bolhari after a ceasefire violation. Within just three hours, he said, the enemy realized the strength it was up against. Among the achievements, he included the destruction of a Soviet-origin S-400 air defense system, adding that global powers—Russia, the US, France, and Israel—likely began to question their ally’s recklessness.

The Chief Minister noted that the country was united, with chants of “Pakistan Zindabad” echoing everywhere. He expressed hope that such unity could help resolve other national challenges. He also commended the media’s role and praised local youth for their efforts in cyber operations, claiming several of the opponent’s websites were hacked. Following the three-hour operation, even the “Butcher of Gujarat,” he said, displayed a visibly changed demeanour.

He thanked friendly nations including China, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE for their timely support and noted a shift in Washington’s tone, suggesting a diplomatic win as well. He stated that New Delhi, previously unwilling to recognize Kashmir as a dispute, had now expressed readiness for dialogue.

In his closing remarks, Syed Murad Ali Shah paid tribute to the late Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, saying his legacy in fortifying national defence would always be remembered.

Dr. Azra Pechuho called on the international community to cease arms exports to India, saying that New Delhi is “neither capable of handling nor responsibly using weapons,” citing global embarrassment faced by France due to India’s actions.

Other lawmakers echoed their strong emotions of national unity and condemnation of Indian aggression. They praised Pakistan’s armed forces and media for their prompt and powerful response to recent hostilities initiated by India.

Opposition Leader Ali Khurshidi said the nation gave India a “crushing response,” defeating the enemy “within hours” and exposing its failure on political, diplomatic, and global fronts. “India has now been brought to a point where talks will happen only on Pakistan’s terms,” he declared.

Sindh’s Education Minister, Sardar Shah held Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for escalating war hysteria, warning that he had “brought his country to the brink of disaster.” Shah also welcomed the rare display of political unity in Pakistan during the conflict.

Jamaat-e-Islami parliamentary leader Muhammad Farooq said national unity was the key to Pakistan’s success, adding that “Pakistan’s military stood like a wall of steel against the enemy.”

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Dr. Sham Sundar, speaking on behalf of the Hindu community, strongly condemned Modi’s war narrative. He lamented that Indian attacks had targeted mosques and innocent civilians, calling the actions deeply regrettable.

Interior Minister Zia-ul-Hassan Lanjar termed Operation “Bunyan Mersous” a moment of pride. He also recalled the contributions of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan and former Prime Minister Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto in making Pakistan a strong nuclear power. “India has now been disillusioned about its perceived superiority,” he said.

MQM lawmaker Iftikhar Alam accused India of killing its own citizens and falsely blaming Pakistan, while hailing Pakistan’s military for exercising its right to self-defense. “The ceasefire stands as proof of Pakistan’s upper hand,” he added.

Minister for Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro asserted that Pakistan acted like a responsible nation in defending itself. He also pointed to the arrest of Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav as evidence of India’s double standards.

Former Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani said, “We don’t want politics with Modi; we want to fight,” and vowed that sacrifices would continue for Pakistan’s sovereignty, just as they were made during its creation.

MQM’s Abdul Waseem reiterated allegations that India orchestrates attacks on its own soil and blames Pakistan. He praised the professionalism and readiness of the Pakistani military.

Sindh Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani warned that India, reeling from its failure, might resort to terrorism. He stressed the need for a strong counterterrorism strategy in response.

The session concluded with a unanimous resolution applauding the role of Pakistan’s armed forces. The next sitting of the Sindh Assembly is scheduled for Monday, May 19, at 10:00 am.

Earlier, the Sindh Assembly convened under Speaker Syed Awais Qadir Shah, offering prayers and reciting Fatiha for martyrs of Operation Binyan al-Marsoos, which successfully countered external threats. The session also honoured Pakistani civilians, including women and children, killed in Indian aggression, with a collective Fatiha for their departed souls.

