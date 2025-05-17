AIRLINK 159.96 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.32%)
BOP 9.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.89%)
CNERGY 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.17%)
CPHL 87.45 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.66%)
FCCL 47.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.24%)
FFL 15.17 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.66%)
FLYNG 50.67 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.45%)
HUBC 140.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.48%)
HUMNL 12.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.41%)
KEL 4.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.12%)
KOSM 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.56%)
MLCF 74.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.58 (-2.07%)
OGDC 211.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-1.04%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.62 (-3.45%)
PIAHCLA 16.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.61%)
PIBTL 8.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.47%)
POWER 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.59%)
PPL 172.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.5%)
PRL 33.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.15%)
PTC 22.72 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.99%)
SEARL 86.36 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.65%)
SSGC 35.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-3.49%)
SYM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.32%)
TPLP 8.92 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (4.21%)
TRG 63.39 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.76%)
WAVESAPP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.19%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.36%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.6 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,833 Decreased By -283.6 (-0.74%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-17

SECP urges companies to ramp up cybersecurity amid Indian cyber-attacks threat

Sohail Sarfraz Published May 17, 2025 Updated May 17, 2025 03:35pm

ISLAMABAD: To avert Indian cyber attacks on financial institutions of Pakistan, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has directed all companies to adopt cybersecurity best practices to avoid attacks on financial transactions and business operations.

The SECP has issued circular 10 of 2025 here on Friday.

According to the SECP’s circular, the SECP has issued an advisory to all the companies, in light of the recent geopolitical situation and resultant heightened cybersecurity threat alerts, urging companies to adopt cybersecurity best practices.

The advisory warns against the potential impact of failure to adopt such best practices including potential Operational Disruptions, Data Loss and Reputational Loss. The advisory also recommends measures such as stricter access control, reducing network vulnerabilities, building readiness for security incidents and creating awareness among the users.

SECP further urged companies to take immediate measures to safeguard their data and network integrity, and reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding Pakistan’s financial and information infrastructure.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SECP cybersecurity

Comments

200 characters

SECP urges companies to ramp up cybersecurity amid Indian cyber-attacks threat

Trump praises ‘brilliant’ Pakistanis, says Islamabad ‘would love to trade with US’

9 bills including income tax, dumping duty passed by NA

Israeli strikes kill 146 Palestinians in Gaza in 24 hours, local health authorities say

Heatwave to persist in Sindh till May 20: PMD

Lammy says UK, US working to ensure enduring Pakistan, India ceasefire, dialogue

US warns Indian nationals of deportation, travel ban for overstaying visas

Gold price per tola gains Rs2,400 in Pakistan

Ready to help build robust framework: APTMA questions Nepra’s tariff-setting capacity

Moody’s pushes U.S. out of elite ‘AAA’ club citing rising debt

Read more stories