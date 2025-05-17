FlyDubai commences its operations at BKIAP

KARACHI: FlyDubai has commenced its operations at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar (BKIAP). The inaugural flight FZ-375 from Dubai landed at BKIAP last night carrying 164 passengers and was welcomed with the traditional water cannon salute in a ceremonial reception.

Following the aircraft’s arrival, a celebratory cake-cutting ceremony was held at the airport terminal.

The event was attended by numerous high-ranking officials, including the Airport Manager, Airside Manager, Duty Terminal Manager, FlyDubai Director Commercial, Chief Security Officer ASF, CFRO, Deputy Director Operations ASF, Deputy Director FIA, and several FlyDubai staff members.

“This new service represents a significant milestone in expanding aviation connectivity between Peshawar and the Gulf region,” said PAA spokesman.

“It will also enhance access to European destinations for travellers from this region,” he added. The inaugural return flight departed from Peshawar to Dubai as scheduled at 02:20 hours, carrying 185 passengers.

This new route is expected to boost tourism and business travel while providing more options for the significant Pakistani expatriate community working in the United Arab Emirates and beyond.

