Maryam, minister discuss bullet train, uplift projects

Muhammad Saleem Published 17 May, 2025 06:05am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Federal Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi in which matters pertaining to current political situation, national security, development projects and modern transport infrastructure in Punjab were discussed.

Comprehensive discussions were also held on launching Punjab’s first bullet train and high-speed train projects.

Both the leaders paid glowing tributes to the valiant Pakistan Armed Forces for achieving a glorious success in the operation ‘Bunyan Marsus’.

Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi appreciated the successful launching of CM Laptop and Honhaar Scholarship phase-II project.

The Chief Minister said, “Operation ‘Bunyan Marsus’ gives ample proof of displaying complete unity by the nation including the political and military leadership in safeguarding our national security as well as sovereignty.”

The CM outlined, “The brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army have always sacrificed their precious lives so as to protect our dear homeland. Today’s Pakistan is in strong hands and the entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with its armed forces and institutions. The solution to the enormous challenges being faced by the country lies in political stability, national unity and continuity of progress.”

The CM highlighted, “Time has come to provide world-class travel facilities to the people of Punjab. The bullet train and modern railway network will create new opportunities for economic activities; generate employment along with providing travel convenience to the citizens.”

Federal Minister Hanif Abbasi acknowledged that under the leadership of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Punjab is once again treading on the path of progress and prosperity. He lauded that the Chief Minister is taking care of the youth of Punjab like a mother.

