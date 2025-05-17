AIRLINK 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
PHDEC’s mango-bagging initiative boosts export opportunities

Press Release Published 17 May, 2025 06:05am

MULTAN: Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) launched its Mango Bagging Pilot Project and hosted a Workshop on Mango Orchard Management in Jalalpur, Multan. Attended by exporters, progressive growers, and industry stakeholders, the event highlighted how mango bagging enhances fruit quality, meets international standards, and drives export growth. With Pakistan producing 1.8 million tons of mangoes annually but exporting only 7% due to quality issues, PHDEC’s initiative empowers exporters to tap high-value global markets.

The workshop, themed “Mango Orchard Management During and After Fruit Harvest in the Context of Climate Change and Bagging Techniques” equipped exporters with insights to improve fruit marketability. Abdul Ghaffar Grewal, a mango expert, shared best practices for orchard management, emphasizing post-harvest pruning and nutrition to combat climate-induced stress.

Dr Kashif from MNS-University of Agriculture, Multan, detailed bagging techniques, advising application at the marble stage for 40–45 days to ensure premium-quality fruit. These practices directly benefit exporters by producing mangoes that meet stringent buyer requirements, fetching higher prices.

PHDEC’s Mango Bagging Pilot Project, now in its third season, has transformed export prospects. By distributing mango bags and facilitating the procurement of one million bags, including imports from China, PHDEC has enabled exporters to deliver blemish-free, visually appealing mangoes.

Bagged mangoes have consistently secured premium prices in over 40 countries, with exporters reporting increased demand. Athar Hussain Khokhar, CEO of PHDEC, noted, “Bagging ensures compliance with international quality standards, opening doors to high-end markets and strengthening exporter profitability.”

