Punjab approves nine road projects worth Rs13.675bn

Recorder Report Published 17 May, 2025 06:05am

LAHORE: In a significant step toward enhancing Punjab’s road infrastructure, the Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved nine major development schemes on Friday with a combined estimated cost of Rs13.675 billion.

The decision came during the 81st meeting of the fiscal year 2024–25, chaired by Chairman of the Planning & Development (P&D) Board, Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan. Senior government officials, including Secretary P&D Dr Asif Tufail and Chief Economist Masood Anwar were also in attendance, reflecting the importance of the session.

The projects, all focused on the roads sector, span multiple districts and are aimed at improving connectivity, easing traffic flow, and boosting regional development. Among the key initiatives is the dualization of the Lahore-Jaranwala Road from Mandi Faizabad to Mangranwala which carries an estimated cost of over Rs1.163 billion.

Another major scheme involves the rehabilitation and improvement of the Sahiwal-Arifwala to Harappa Bypass route via Malan Shah Chowk, allocated more than Rs 1.094 billion. Similarly, the Farooqabad–Safdarabad stretch of the Sheikhupura-Sargodha Road will undergo extensive upgrades at a projected cost of Rs1.511 billion.

Further west, work will begin on the Safdarabad-Manawala Road, with over Rs1.178 billion earmarked for its rehabilitation. In Chiniot, authorities approved the restoration of the road from the district boundary to Tahli Adda via Sial More, with a cost projection exceeding Rs1.941 billion.

Infrastructure improvements are also set for Sargodha, where the Sahiwal-Shahpur Road will be widened and enhanced at a cost of Rs1.882 billion. In Nankana Sahib, the Sangla Hill–Safdarabad Road will be rehabilitated at a cost of over Rs1.22 billion.

Additionally, the road from Tandlianwala (at Jallah Chowk) to Kamalia, passing through Zaffar Chowk and Mamukanjan, is set for rehabilitation with an estimated allocation of Rs1.818 billion. Meanwhile, the dualization of the Taxila–HMC Farooqia Road in Rawalpindi District has also been approved, with a cost of Rs1.864 billion.

These projects underscore the Punjab government’s commitment to modernizing infrastructure and improving intercity connectivity. With construction expected to commence in the coming months, residents across these regions can look forward to safer, faster, and more efficient travel.

PDWP development schemes Nabeel Ahmad Awan road projects Masood Anwar

