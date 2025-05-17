Punjab honours armed forces’ victory

LAHORE: The Punjab local government department and various local and civic authorities on Friday observed Youm-e-Tashakur (day of gratitude) to pay homage to the Pakistani armed forces for successfully defending the country from its arch rival India.

Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafiq while congratulating the nation on Thanksgiving Day said in a message that the Pakistani armed forces set an indelible example of courage and valour on May 10. “The Pakistani nation has truly proven to be a leaden wall,” he added.

He averred that the nation thanked Allah Almighty who helped Pakistan in breaking the arrogance of the enemy, and today the nation stands with their heads held high in the international community. He said the success of Operation Banyan Marsus has been acknowledged not only in Pakistan but also at the international level.

“The irony is that, on one hand, the Indian media kept making false claims of intrusion in Pakistan while on the other hand, their leadership was pleading with international powers for a ceasefire,” he added, adding that in the battle of May 2025, the three armed forces gritted the teeth of the enemy with complete coordination. “Any enemy who looks at Pakistan with a malicious intention will think twice in the future,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Lahore district administration held a series of celebrations, marking Pakistan’s historic victory in Operation Banyan Marsus against India. These events showcased the Lahoris’ patriotism and unity, and paid tribute to the nation’s armed forces and martyrs. The ‘Day of Gratitude’ events included prayer sessions and patriotic rallies, all conducted with enthusiasm and discipline.

A key event was the flag-hoisting ceremony at Town Hall; Metropolitan Corporation Lahore Chief Officer Shahid Abbas Kathia hoisted the national flag. On this occasion, Kathia praised the administration’s efforts, stating, “Lahore is celebrating this historic victory with full zeal, reflecting the nation’s gratitude.”

In his message, Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza emphasised the remarkable success of Operation Banyan Marsus. He praised the armed forces, stating, “National unity has elevated Pakistan’s global standing.” He saluted the heroes of Operation Banyan Marsus, declaring that Allah has blessed Pakistan with a great victory. Highlighting the courage of the military, he said that the bravery of Pakistan’s armed forces is the nation’s true asset. “Our brave soldiers have delivered a powerful response to India, and we honour their courage,” he added. He also paid tribute to the martyrs, calling them the pride of our nation, and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to peace and progress.

Moreover, a Youm-e-Tashakur rally was organised by the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) to celebrate the success of Operation Banyan Marsus. LDA Vice Chairman Mian Marghoob Ahmed and Director General Tahir Farooq led the rally. It occurred at Khayaban Ferdowsi in Johar Town with a large turnout of LDA officers and employees. During the rally, participants offered special prayers for the martyrs and the safety and security of Pakistan.

Vice Chairman Mian Marghoob Ahmed praised the bravery of the soldiers, stating that they have made Pakistan proud on the global stage. He emphasised that the Pakistani army has effectively responded to Indian aggression, and Operation Banyan Marsus serves as a testament to the nation’s solidarity and unity. He declared that the people of Pakistan, alongside the army, stand firmly against any threat from India, asserting that Pakistan will prevail against adversities.

Director General Tahir Farooq remarked on the significant role of the Pakistan Air Force in defeating the enemy, commending the entire nation for uniting in support of the army during this critical time. He reiterated that the nation stands resolutely with the Pakistani Army.

Furthermore, the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) also held a rally to honour the Pakistan army’s bravery. The rally was led by LWMC Chairman Malik Bilal Zulfiqar Khokhar and CEO Babar Sahib Din. A large number of LWMC officers and workers participated in the rally which began at the LWMC Head Office and concluded at the Lahore Press Club. Participants carried banners in support of the Pakistan Army and waved national flags, demonstrating their unwavering patriotism and gratitude.

The LWMC leadership praised the sacrifices and unmatched bravery of the armed forces, stating that the entire nation stands united behind them. Prayers were also offered at the end of the rally for the safety, peace, and prosperity of Pakistan and its people.

The Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) also took part in the celebrations by organising a ceremony at the WASA Head Office in Lahore, chaired by WASA Vice Chairman Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmed and Managing Director Ghufran Ahmed.

While paying tribute to the soldiers, the Vice Chairman said that they salute their soldiers who have once again made history in defending the country and nation.

The WASA MD said that the courage with which the Pakistan armed forces delivered a fitting response to the enemy gave enormous pride to the entire nation. “We are a resilient nation that knows how to thwart every conspiracy of the enemy,” he added. On this occasion, special prayers were offered for the country, and a flag-hoisting took place, along with slogans in support of the Pakistan Army.

