CM Maryam starts ‘Youm-e-Tashakur’ & ‘Marka-e-Haq’ celebrations

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif formally started the ‘Youm-e-Tashakur & Marka-e-Haq’ celebrations by hoisting the national flag along with the provincial ministers, advisors, special assistants and senior provincial government officials.

A smartly turned out contingent of the Punjab Police presented the flag salute. The national anthem was played in the ceremony, tributes were paid to the martyrs and prayers were also offered.

On the direction of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, ‘Youm-e-Tashakur & Marka-e-Haq’ ceremonies were held in an impressive manner across Punjab. The citizens vigorously participated in the ceremonies of ‘Youm-e-Tashakur & Marka-e-Haq’ under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif. During the Fajr prayer, special prayers were offered for the security, integrity and peace of the country and the nation.

Recitation of the Holy Quran was held during ‘Youm-e-Tashakur & Marka-e-Haq’ ceremonies across the province. Prayers were offered for the forgiveness and elevation of ranks for the martyrs during operation ‘Bunyanum Marsoos’ while special prayers were also offered for the speedy recovery of health of the officers, soldiers and citizens getting injured due to Indian aggression.

Special prayers were offered in the mosques for the stability of Pakistan and for the progress and prosperity of the country and the nation. Flowers were laid at the shrines of the martyrs and the green crescent flag was hoisted on all government and private buildings across the province.

Special rallies were also held in order to pay tribute to the Pakistan Army. Special ceremonies of ‘Youm-e-Tashakur & Marka-e-Haq’ were also held in schools, colleges and universities across the province.

The Chief Minister congratulated the nation on this auspicious occasion of celebrating ‘Youm-e-Tashakur & Marka-e-Haq’ by out rightly defeating the enemy. She said, “The brave and valiant pilots of the Pakistan Air Force crushed the arrogance of the enemy and forced the enemy to lick the dust. We profoundly thank to Allah Almighty on achieving a glorious victory by our brave armed forces.”

She added, ‘Operation Bunyanum Marsoos’ is attributed to the undaunting leadership, valiant armed forces of Pakistan and the unwavering unity of the nation. We encourage and support peace but will give a befitting reply in response to any aggression on our dear homeland.”

