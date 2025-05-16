AIRLINK 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.29%)
CPHL 87.40 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (4.6%)
FCCL 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.13%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FLYNG 51.00 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.11%)
HUBC 140.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
KOSM 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.18%)
MLCF 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.17%)
OGDC 211.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.13%)
PIAHCLA 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
POWER 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
PPL 172.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.41%)
PRL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.54%)
PTC 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.9%)
SEARL 86.18 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.44%)
SSGC 35.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.24%)
SYM 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.42%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
TPLP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.72%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-3.05%)
WAVESAPP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.99%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,814 Decreased By -302.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 17, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN conference on two-state solution to Mideast conflict set for June

AFP Published May 16, 2025

UNITED NATIONS: An international conference meant to resurrect the idea of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will take place from June 17 to 20 at the UN headquarters in New York, a UN spokeswoman said Friday.

The conference stems from a resolution approved in December by the UN General Assembly and it will be co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia.

The dates of this meeting were confirmed by UN spokeswoman Sharon Birch.

A diplomat in Paris close to preparations for the conference said it should pave the way for more countries to recognize a full-blown Palestinian state.

Nearly 150 countries recognize the State of Palestine, which has observer status at the United Nations but is not a full member as the Security Council has not voted to admit it.

Hamas says France plan to recognise Palestinian state ‘important step’

In May 2024, Ireland, Norway and Spain took the step of recognizing a Palestinian state, but other European governments, including France, have not.

President Emmanuel Macron said in April that France could recognize a Palestinian state in June.

Macron said at the time that he wished to organize the New York conference to encourage recognition of the State of Palestine, “but also a recognition of Israel from states that currently do not”.

The United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco normalized relations with Israel under the Abraham Accords, signed in 2020 during US President Donald Trump’s first term.

But many Arab countries have yet to join the agreement, particularly Saudi Arabia, as well as Israeli neighbors Syria and Lebanon.

Even before the start of the war in Gaza, sparked by Hamas’s October 2023 attack, Saudi Arabia had rejected the normalization of ties with Israel without the creation of a Palestinian state.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government is firmly opposed to any such move.

Several of his ministers have called in recent months for Israel to annex the West Bank, a Palestinian territory it has occupied since 1967.

Donald Trump UN Benjamin Netanyahu Emmanuel Macron UN General Assembly Palestinians Israel and Hamas Gaza war

Comments

200 characters

UN conference on two-state solution to Mideast conflict set for June

Pakistan’s current account posts $12mn surplus in April 2025

‘We won war but seek peace’: PM Shehbaz urges India to resolve disputes through dialogue

National Tariff Policy: govt approves phased elimination of import duties

Pakistan, UK foreign ministers meet after India conflict

Turkiye’s Celebi sues India over ‘vague’ clearance pullback amid Pakistan conflict

India asks IMF to reconsider Pakistan programme over ‘terror funding’

KSE-100 closes 313 points lower as late-session selling erases earlier gains

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan backs China on Arunachal Pradesh: FO

Ukraine loses another F-16 fighter jet as pilot ejects safely, says air force

Read more stories