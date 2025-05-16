AIRLINK 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.29%)
CPHL 87.40 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (4.6%)
FCCL 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.13%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FLYNG 51.00 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.11%)
HUBC 140.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
KOSM 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.18%)
MLCF 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.17%)
OGDC 211.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.13%)
PIAHCLA 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
POWER 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
PPL 172.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.41%)
PRL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.54%)
PTC 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.9%)
SEARL 86.18 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.44%)
SSGC 35.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.24%)
SYM 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.42%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
TPLP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.72%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-3.05%)
WAVESAPP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.99%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,814 Decreased By -302.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump says US officials will send letters within weeks over trade

Reuters Published 16 May, 2025 08:09pm
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. Photo: Reuters
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S. Photo: Reuters

DUBAI: US President Donald Trump said on Friday that over the next two to three weeks US officials will be sending letters to countries outlining “what they will be paying to do business in the United States.”

Trump, speaking in the capital of the United Arab Emirates Abu Dhabi on the last stage of a four-day tour of Gulf states, did not clarify further what that meant.

China and the United States announced a truce in their trade war on Monday after talks in Geneva, which Trump mentioned in his Abu Dhabi remarks along with a separate trade deal with Britain.

“At a certain point over the next two to three weeks I think (US Treasury Secretary) Scott (Bessent) and (US Commerce Secretary) Howard (Lutnick) will be sending letters out…telling people what they’ll be paying to do business in the United States.”

He said countries could appeal it and that US officials would not be able to meet with all the “150 countries that want to make a deal.”

The US also agreed a limited bilateral trade agreement with Britain last week, which leaves in place Trump’s 10% tariffs on British exports, while cutting higher tariffs on steel and cars.

Abu Dhabi was Trump’s last stop on a Gulf tour focused on business deals worth hundred of billions of dollars that could boost the US economy and create jobs.

Donald Trump US tariffs Trump tariffs

Comments

200 characters

Trump says US officials will send letters within weeks over trade

National Tariff Policy: govt approves phased elimination of import duties

Pakistan, UK foreign ministers meet after India conflict

Turkiye’s Celebi sues India over ‘vague’ clearance pullback amid Pakistan conflict

India asks IMF to reconsider Pakistan programme over ‘terror funding’

KSE-100 closes 313 points lower as late-session selling erases earlier gains

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Pakistan backs China on Arunachal Pradesh: FO

Ukraine loses another F-16 fighter jet as pilot ejects safely, says air force

Trump says many in Gaza are ‘starving’

Pakistan “restructuring and reorganising” its debt, says Aurangzeb

Read more stories