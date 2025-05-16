Iran, three European powers met in Istanbul to discuss nuclear talks, Iranian official says

Diplomats from Iran and three European countries discussed their now-moribund 2015 nuclear deal in Istanbul on Friday, Iran’s deputy foreign minister said, without giving details of any progress made.

The talks between senior diplomats from Iran and three European countries - Britain, France and Germany, known as the E3 - came ahead of an expected fifth round of U.S.-Iranian negotiations.

Under the terms of a U.N. resolution ratifying the 2015 nuclear pact, the three European powers could reimpose U.N. sanctions against Tehran - known in diplomatic circles as the “snapback mechanism” - if no agreement is reached on Iran’s nuclear programme.

According to diplomats and a document seen by Reuters, the E3 countries may trigger a snapback by August if no substantial deal can be found by then. The window closes on October 18.

Iran and the Europeans agreed to hold further talks if needed, Iran’s deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on X on Friday.

“Iran and the three European countries are determined to maintain and make optimal use of diplomacy,” Gharibabadi said. “We will meet again to continue the discussions if necessary.”

Relations between the E3 and Iran have worsened over the last year despite sporadic meetings, against a backdrop of new sanctions imposed on Tehran over its ballistic missile programme, its detention of foreign citizens and support for Russia in its war against Ukraine.

The European powers are not part of current negotiations between Iran and the United States, the fourth round of which ended in Oman on Sunday.

But the three powers have sought to coordinate closely with Washington with a view to whether and when they should use the snapback mechanism to raise pressure on Iran over its nuclear programme.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met the national security advisers of the E3 powers on Friday to discuss Ukraine and Iran, a U.S. official said.