AIRLINK 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.29%)
CPHL 87.40 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (4.6%)
FCCL 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.13%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FLYNG 51.00 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.11%)
HUBC 140.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
KOSM 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.18%)
MLCF 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.17%)
OGDC 211.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.13%)
PIAHCLA 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
POWER 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
PPL 172.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.41%)
PRL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.54%)
PTC 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.9%)
SEARL 86.18 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.44%)
SSGC 35.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.24%)
SYM 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.42%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
TPLP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.72%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-3.05%)
WAVESAPP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.99%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,814 Decreased By -302.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iran, three European powers met in Istanbul to discuss nuclear talks, Iranian official says

Reuters Published 16 May, 2025 05:46pm

Diplomats from Iran and three European countries discussed their now-moribund 2015 nuclear deal in Istanbul on Friday, Iran’s deputy foreign minister said, without giving details of any progress made.

The talks between senior diplomats from Iran and three European countries - Britain, France and Germany, known as the E3 - came ahead of an expected fifth round of U.S.-Iranian negotiations.

Under the terms of a U.N. resolution ratifying the 2015 nuclear pact, the three European powers could reimpose U.N. sanctions against Tehran - known in diplomatic circles as the “snapback mechanism” - if no agreement is reached on Iran’s nuclear programme.

According to diplomats and a document seen by Reuters, the E3 countries may trigger a snapback by August if no substantial deal can be found by then. The window closes on October 18.

Iran and the Europeans agreed to hold further talks if needed, Iran’s deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on X on Friday.

“Iran and the three European countries are determined to maintain and make optimal use of diplomacy,” Gharibabadi said. “We will meet again to continue the discussions if necessary.”

Relations between the E3 and Iran have worsened over the last year despite sporadic meetings, against a backdrop of new sanctions imposed on Tehran over its ballistic missile programme, its detention of foreign citizens and support for Russia in its war against Ukraine.

The European powers are not part of current negotiations between Iran and the United States, the fourth round of which ended in Oman on Sunday.

But the three powers have sought to coordinate closely with Washington with a view to whether and when they should use the snapback mechanism to raise pressure on Iran over its nuclear programme.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met the national security advisers of the E3 powers on Friday to discuss Ukraine and Iran, a U.S. official said.

france Iran Germany Britain Iran Nuclear Deal European powers

Comments

200 characters

Iran, three European powers met in Istanbul to discuss nuclear talks, Iranian official says

National Tariff Policy: govt approves phased elimination of import duties

Pakistan, UK foreign ministers meet after India conflict

India asks IMF to reconsider Pakistan programme over ‘terror funding’

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Ukraine loses another F-16 fighter jet as pilot ejects safely, says air force

Trump says many in Gaza are ‘starving’

Pakistan “restructuring and reorganising” its debt, says Aurangzeb

Pakistan issues Rs30bn Green Sukuk to fund renewable projects

Russia welcomes ceasefire, urges Pakistan, India to continue exercising restraint

India revokes Celebi security clearance over Turkiye support for Pakistan

Read more stories