AIRLINK 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
BOP 9.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.7%)
CNERGY 7.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.29%)
CPHL 87.40 Increased By ▲ 3.84 (4.6%)
FCCL 47.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.13%)
FFL 15.12 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
FLYNG 51.00 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.11%)
HUBC 140.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.5%)
HUMNL 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
KEL 4.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.9%)
KOSM 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.18%)
MLCF 74.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-2.17%)
OGDC 211.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.34 (-1.09%)
PACE 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
PAEL 45.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.47 (-3.13%)
PIAHCLA 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-2.44%)
PIBTL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
POWER 14.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.39%)
PPL 172.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.41%)
PRL 33.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.54%)
PTC 22.70 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.9%)
SEARL 86.18 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (2.44%)
SSGC 35.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-3.24%)
SYM 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.42%)
TELE 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
TPLP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.72%)
TRG 63.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-3.05%)
WAVESAPP 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.62%)
WTL 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.56%)
YOUW 3.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.99%)
BR100 12,827 Decreased By -60.9 (-0.47%)
BR30 37,814 Decreased By -302.2 (-0.79%)
KSE100 119,649 Decreased By -312.8 (-0.26%)
KSE30 36,601 Decreased By -171.8 (-0.47%)
May 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Trump says Iran wants to trade with US

Reuters Published 16 May, 2025 05:42pm

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Iran wants to trade with the United States, according to excerpts from an interview with Fox News.

“Iran wants to trade with us, OK? If you can believe that I’m OK with that. I’m using trade to settle scores and to make peace,” Trump said in the interview conducted before he left Abu Dhabi after a four-day Middle East trip.

Trump says US close to a nuclear deal with Iran

“But I’ve told Iran, we make a deal. You’re going to be really - you’re going to be very happy,” said Trump, who has been pushing Iran on a nuclear deal.

Donald Trump Iran Iran Nuclear Deal Iran US relation US Iran nuclear deal

Comments

200 characters

Trump says Iran wants to trade with US

National Tariff Policy: govt approves phased elimination of import duties

Pakistan, UK foreign ministers meet after India conflict

India asks IMF to reconsider Pakistan programme over ‘terror funding’

Rupee registers marginal decline against US dollar

Ukraine loses another F-16 fighter jet as pilot ejects safely, says air force

Trump says many in Gaza are ‘starving’

Pakistan “restructuring and reorganising” its debt, says Aurangzeb

Pakistan issues Rs30bn Green Sukuk to fund renewable projects

Russia welcomes ceasefire, urges Pakistan, India to continue exercising restraint

India revokes Celebi security clearance over Turkiye support for Pakistan

Read more stories