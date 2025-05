ABU DHABI: Donald Trump on Friday said the United States would have the situation in Gaza “taken care of”, telling reporters that people were starving in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Saudi Arabia to invest $600bn, says White House as US, KSA sign $142bn defence deal

“We’re looking at Gaza. And we’re going to get that taken care of. A lot of people are starving,” the president told reporters during the final leg of his Gulf tour.