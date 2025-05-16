AIRLINK 159.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.28%)
Life & Style

Traditional hair-swaying dance at Trump’s UAE welcome sparks controversy

BR Life & Style Published 16 May, 2025 03:24pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

During the visit that commenced in Saudi Arabia, former U.S. President Donald Trump was received with great fanfare, including a procession of white Arabian horses and the ceremonial rolling out of a purple carpet. In the United Arab Emirates, he was greeted by a traditional Emirati dance where a group of local women dressed in flowing white garments danced with their long hair swaying rhythmically, forming a path through which Trump passed.

This was greeted with mixed reviews on social media as many international viewers were not familiar with the custom. The unfamiliar performance sparked widespread curiosity, with many users questioning the cultural background of the dance.

Some criticism emerged over the appropriateness of such a display in an Islamic country, raising broader questions about the intersection of tradition, modern diplomacy, and cultural expression in the Muslim world.

Meanwhile, Emirati users explained the origins of the custom and its cultural significance.

