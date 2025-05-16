UAE’s Fujairah marine fuel sales hit over a year’s high in April

SINGAPORE: Marine fuel sales at the United Arab Emirates’ Fujairah port reached more than a year’s high in April, extending recovery for a second straight month, latest data showed.

Sales, excluding lubricants, totalled 669,378 cubic metres (about 663,000 metric tons) at the world’s third largest bunker port, based on Fujairah Oil Industry Zone (FOIZ) data published by S&P Global Commodity Insights late Thursday.

Bunker volumes in April climbed 4.6% from the previous month, while edging 4.8% higher from the same month last year.

The uptick was led by supported demand for high-sulphur marine fuel, with sales climbing 12.6% month-on-month to 189,388 cubic metres.

Meanwhile, low-sulphur marine fuel sales, including low-sulphur fuel oils and marine gasoils, inched 1.8% higher to about 480,000 cubic metres.

The market share of high-sulphur bunkers widened to 28% in April, while low-sulphur bunkers were at 72%.

Bunker demand at Fujairah rebounded in March and April after a slump in February.