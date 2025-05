KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s current account surplus expanded to 16.7 billion ringgit ($3.92 billion) in the first quarter of 2025 from 12.9 billion ringgit in the final quarter of 2024, central bank and government data showed on Friday.

Portfolio investment saw a net outflow of 48.3 billion ringgit in the January-to-March period, compared to a net outflow of 42 billion ringgit in the previous quarter.