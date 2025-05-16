AIRLINK 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.66%)
India bond yields to dip tracking US peers ahead of debt sale

Reuters Published 16 May, 2025 10:51am
MUMBAI: Indian government bond yields are expected to edge lower in early trades on Friday, mirroring a decline in US Treasury yields, while traders will keenly watch New Delhi’s debt sale due later in the day.

The yield on the 6.79% government bond maturing in 2034 is expected to trade between 6.25%-6.30%, a trader with a private bank said, compared with the previous close of 6.2742%.

The yield on the new 10-year benchmark 6.33% bond maturing in 2035 is also seen 1-2 bps lower, after closing at 6.2302% in the previous session.

The yield on the US 10-year note was down nearly 3 bps in Asian hours at 4.4275%, as data showed deceleration in the world’s largest economy in April, including drops in producer prices, manufacturing output, and a slowdown in retail sales.

Meanwhile, New Delhi is set to sell bonds worth 250 billion rupees ($2.93 billion) later in the day.

“For the old 10-year, 6.25% is the next key level, which can trigger profit booking,” a trader at a primary dealership said.

India bond prices slip as declining US peers weigh on sentiment

“If buying still persists, looks like we are heading toward 6.225%.”

Bond yields ended lower on Thursday as state-run banks lapped up debt after they sold bonds to the central bank in its debt purchase, traders said.

State-run banks bought 67.5 billion rupees worth of bonds on a net basis, while private and foreign lenders were on the selling side, along with mutual funds and primary dealers.

India bond yields to dip tracking US peers ahead of debt sale

