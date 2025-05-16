New Zealand inflation expectations rise in Q2, central bank survey shows

SYDNEY: New Zealand’s inflation expectations rose in the second quarter to its highest in a year, a Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) survey showed on Friday, as markets expect the central bank to cut rates when it meets end of this month.

Two-year inflation expectations, seen as the timeframe when RBNZ policy action will filter through to prices, rose to 2.29% from 2.06% in the first quarter, RBNZ’s quarterly survey showed.

Australia, NZ dollars bounce on hopes for progress in US tariff stalemate

That is within RBNZ’s inflation target range of 1% to 3%.

The survey data from 42 business leaders and professional forecasters saw annual price increases averaging 2.41% in the year ahead, up from 2.15% previously.