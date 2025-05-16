AIRLINK 160.50 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (0.66%)
BOP 10.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
CNERGY 7.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
CPHL 84.11 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.66%)
FCCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.33%)
FFL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.53%)
FLYNG 51.93 Increased By ▲ 2.47 (4.99%)
HUBC 141.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.06%)
HUMNL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
KEL 4.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.22%)
KOSM 5.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.06%)
MLCF 75.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.67%)
OGDC 213.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.01%)
PACE 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
PAEL 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.04%)
PIAHCLA 16.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.55%)
PIBTL 8.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
POWER 14.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.8%)
PPL 174.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.43%)
PRL 34.45 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.86%)
PTC 22.96 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.08%)
SEARL 85.78 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.96%)
SSGC 36.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.22%)
SYM 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.59%)
TPLP 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.17%)
TRG 64.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.6%)
WAVESAPP 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
YOUW 3.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.09%)
BR100 12,886 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.02%)
BR30 38,226 Increased By 110 (0.29%)
KSE100 119,931 Decreased By -30.8 (-0.03%)
KSE30 36,712 Decreased By -61.1 (-0.17%)
Japanese shares fall on stronger yen

Reuters Published 16 May, 2025 10:45am

TOKYO: Japanese shares fell on Friday, weighed down by a stronger yen, while investors took a cautious stance after the Nikkei crossed the psychologically important level of 38,000 this week.

The Nikkei fell 0.25% to 37,659.39 by the midday break, but is set to rise 0.4% for the week to mark its fifth straight weekly gain.

The broader Topix slipped 0.19% to 2,733.8 and is on course for a 0.2% weekly gain.

“The Nikkei rose to 38,000 from around 31,000 in just over a month. Most investors don’t think the index will keep rising at the same pace,” said Seiichi Suzuki, chief equity market analyst at Tokai Tokyo Intelligence Laboratory.

The Nikkei has fully recouped its losses since US President Donald Trump’s April 2 tariff announcements, rising more than 20% from its 1-1/2-year low hit on April 7.

The yen rose 0.3% to 145.2 against the dollar on Friday after downside surprises on US economic data this week cemented bets of more Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.

A stronger yen typically weighs on exporter shares by reducing the value of overseas earnings when converted back into Japanese currency.

Chip-related Tokyo Electron and Advantest fell 3.21% and 2.62%, respectively, to drag the Nikkei the most. Sony Group slipped 2.96%.

Bucking the trend, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group rose 1.53% after announcing a share buyback worth about 250 billion yen ($1.72 billion).

Peers Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and Mizuho Financial Group fell 1.96% and 1.94%, respectively, even as the three banking groups posted record annual net profit in the last financial year.

Japan’s Nikkei tracks US peers higher, climbs nearly 1%

“Share buybacks are a strong tailwind for stock prices, and Japanese firms are set to buy back as much as 8.5 trillion yen worth of shares in April and May alone.

The Nikkei’s recovery will continue,“ said Tokai Tokyo’s Suzuki.

Phone company KDDI also rose 0.6% after announcing as much as 400 billion yen ($2.76 billion) worth of share buybacks.

