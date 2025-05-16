AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-16

Rs2 cut in HSD price, petrol rate unchanged

Monitoring Desk Published 16 May, 2025 03:06am

KARACHI: The federal government on Thursday decided to keep the price of petrol unchanged at Rs252.63 per litre for the next fortnight, despite a decline in international petroleum rates.

The move comes as part of a decision to transfer the potential consumer relief to oil refineries, marketing companies, and dealers instead.

However, the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD) has been reduced by Rs2, bringing it down from Rs256.64 to Rs254.64 per litre, according to a notification issued by the Finance Division.

The new prices are effective from May 16, 2025. The decision was made on the recommendation of OGRA and relevant ministries.

HSD petrol rate

