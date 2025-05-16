AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.51%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.51%)
CPHL 83.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.78%)
FCCL 48.54 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.42%)
FFL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
FLYNG 49.46 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (10.01%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.49%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.49%)
MLCF 76.36 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.39%)
OGDC 213.73 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.5%)
PACE 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.5%)
PAEL 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.8%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.9%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.27%)
POWER 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
PPL 173.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.97%)
PRL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (8.61%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
SSGC 36.98 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.52%)
SYM 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.09%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.85%)
TPLP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
TRG 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.53%)
WAVESAPP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.35%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.22%)
BR100 12,888 Increased By 217.2 (1.71%)
BR30 38,116 Increased By 748.7 (2%)
KSE100 119,962 Increased By 1425.4 (1.2%)
KSE30 36,773 Increased By 479.3 (1.32%)
May 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-16

BS-16 to 19 non-cadre officers: FBR body to analysis Performance Management Regime

Recorder Report Published 16 May, 2025 03:06am

ISLAMABAD: After a prolonged protest of thousands of tax officers across the country, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Thursday night constituted a Committee to recommend Performance Management Regime for officials (BS 1-15) and BS-16 to 19 — non-cadre officers of FBR.

According to the notification issued by the FBR, Mir Badshah Khan Wazir, Member (Legal-IR) would be Chairperson of the committee. Members of the committee included Saeed Akram, Member (Legal & Accounting Customs); Freedoon Akram Sheik, Chief (Admn & Finance); Arshad Nawaz Cheena, Chief (IR-Ops); Muhammad Moazzam Raza, Secy (Mgt/C-I); Muhammad Minhaj Mandi Memon, Staff Officer to Member (Admn/HR) and Muhammad Shakeel Abbasi, Secy (Mgt/IR-VI).

Terms of reference (TORs) of the Committee shall be to analyse the current performance regime for BS 1-15 officials and BS 16-19 non-cadre officers of FBR; mapping of the existing staff and non-cadre officers against respective thresholds of qualifications, skills, functions and allied parameters.

The TROs of the committee included recommendations for revamping the staff structure of FBR and recommendations for performance management regime and rewards for officials (BS 1-15) and BS 16-19 (ex-cadre).

The Committee may co-opt any Member of DU Team as and when required.

The Committee shall submit its proposals within 60 days of the issuance of this notification.

Muhammad Minhaj Mandi Memon, Staff Officer to Member (Admn/HR) shall be the Secretary of the Committee, FBR notification added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR TORs Performance Management Regime

Comments

200 characters

BS-16 to 19 non-cadre officers: FBR body to analysis Performance Management Regime

Federal Budget: Aurangzeb holds virtual consultations with IMF

Minister informs NA: Reko Diq project to generate over $75bn in free cash flows

Opposition in NA blocks govt’s Income Tax bill

FBR may allow import of 5-year-old used vehicles

Senate body approves Off-the-Grid (CPPs) Levy Bill, 2025

Textile sector may return to costlier CPPs: PD’s PPP projections to Nepra draw sharp criticism

SECP implements major enhancements to EMR

Judges transfer case: Withdrawal of IHCBA petition questioned

Pakistan urges probe into N-black market in India

Aurangzeb assures NA: M-6 Motorway to be included in FY26 PSDP

Read more stories