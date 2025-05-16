BS-16 to 19 non-cadre officers: FBR body to analysis Performance Management Regime

ISLAMABAD: After a prolonged protest of thousands of tax officers across the country, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Thursday night constituted a Committee to recommend Performance Management Regime for officials (BS 1-15) and BS-16 to 19 — non-cadre officers of FBR.

According to the notification issued by the FBR, Mir Badshah Khan Wazir, Member (Legal-IR) would be Chairperson of the committee. Members of the committee included Saeed Akram, Member (Legal & Accounting Customs); Freedoon Akram Sheik, Chief (Admn & Finance); Arshad Nawaz Cheena, Chief (IR-Ops); Muhammad Moazzam Raza, Secy (Mgt/C-I); Muhammad Minhaj Mandi Memon, Staff Officer to Member (Admn/HR) and Muhammad Shakeel Abbasi, Secy (Mgt/IR-VI).

Terms of reference (TORs) of the Committee shall be to analyse the current performance regime for BS 1-15 officials and BS 16-19 non-cadre officers of FBR; mapping of the existing staff and non-cadre officers against respective thresholds of qualifications, skills, functions and allied parameters.

The TROs of the committee included recommendations for revamping the staff structure of FBR and recommendations for performance management regime and rewards for officials (BS 1-15) and BS 16-19 (ex-cadre).

The Committee may co-opt any Member of DU Team as and when required.

The Committee shall submit its proposals within 60 days of the issuance of this notification.

Muhammad Minhaj Mandi Memon, Staff Officer to Member (Admn/HR) shall be the Secretary of the Committee, FBR notification added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025