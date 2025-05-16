AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.51%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.51%)
CPHL 83.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.78%)
FCCL 48.54 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.42%)
FFL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
FLYNG 49.46 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (10.01%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.49%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.49%)
MLCF 76.36 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.39%)
OGDC 213.73 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.5%)
PACE 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.5%)
PAEL 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.8%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.9%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.27%)
POWER 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
PPL 173.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.97%)
PRL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (8.61%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
SSGC 36.98 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.52%)
SYM 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.09%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.85%)
TPLP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
TRG 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.53%)
WAVESAPP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.35%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.22%)
BR100 12,888 Increased By 217.2 (1.71%)
BR30 38,116 Increased By 748.7 (2%)
KSE100 119,962 Increased By 1425.4 (1.2%)
KSE30 36,773 Increased By 479.3 (1.32%)
May 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-16

PM visits Kamra Airbase to honour PAF heroes

Nuzhat Nazar Published 16 May, 2025 03:06am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday lauded the Pakistan Armed Forces for their swift and calibrated response to recent unprovoked aggression, stating that the action “not only neutralized the threat but also delivered a decisive blow to hostile military infrastructure—unequivocally reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The prime minister made these remarks during a visit to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF)’s operational base at Kamra, where he was briefed on the force’s combat preparedness, operational achievements, and strategic capabilities.

Accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Minister for Defence, Minister for Planning & Development, Minister for Information, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, and the Chief of the Naval Staff, the Prime Minister received a comprehensive overview of the PAF’s role in the recent defensive operations.

During the visit, the Prime Minister interacted with frontline personnel including pilots, engineers, and technical staff. He expressed profound appreciation for their professionalism, precision, and steadfast commitment to the defence of the motherland.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the exemplary restraint and strategic foresight demonstrated by Pakistan’s Armed Forces in the face of provocation. “The entire nation takes immense pride in the valour and vigilance of its Armed Forces. Under the capable stewardship of the Chief of Army Staff, our defenders have once again underscored that Pakistan’s security is inviolable, and any act of belligerence will be met with a forceful, resolute, and unforgiving response,” he asserted.

The prime minister confirmed that the Pakistan Air Force had successfully downed a sixth Indian aircraft—a Mirage-2000—on the night of 6/7 May near Pampore, east of occupied Srinagar.

He said the incident was a testament to the PAF’s combat excellence and unflinching resolve to

protect the nation’s airspace.

He also praised the leadership of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, for his vision and efforts in modernising the PAF and integrating advanced technologies that have significantly enhanced operational capabilities.

“To our fearless pilots and dedicated air personnel—your courage and precision embody the indomitable spirit of Pakistan’s Armed Forces. You have stood resolute, upholding the sanctity of our skies and defending the sovereignty of our country with unwavering resolve,” the prime minister said in a heartfelt tribute.

The prime minister further said that Pakistan’s Armed Forces remain fully prepared and resolutely committed to defending every inch of our territory. Any aggression will be countered with a timely, proportionate, and decisive response. We stand united, vigilant, and unshakable in the defence of our homeland.

Upon arrival at Kamra, the prime minister was warmly received by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Shehbaz Sharif Indo Pak tensions Pak India war PAF heroes Kamra airbase

Comments

200 characters

PM visits Kamra Airbase to honour PAF heroes

Federal Budget: Aurangzeb holds virtual consultations with IMF

Minister informs NA: Reko Diq project to generate over $75bn in free cash flows

Opposition in NA blocks govt’s Income Tax bill

FBR may allow import of 5-year-old used vehicles

Senate body approves Off-the-Grid (CPPs) Levy Bill, 2025

Textile sector may return to costlier CPPs: PD’s PPP projections to Nepra draw sharp criticism

SECP implements major enhancements to EMR

Judges transfer case: Withdrawal of IHCBA petition questioned

Pakistan urges probe into N-black market in India

Aurangzeb assures NA: M-6 Motorway to be included in FY26 PSDP

Read more stories