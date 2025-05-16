PM visits Kamra Airbase to honour PAF heroes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday lauded the Pakistan Armed Forces for their swift and calibrated response to recent unprovoked aggression, stating that the action “not only neutralized the threat but also delivered a decisive blow to hostile military infrastructure—unequivocally reaffirming Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

The prime minister made these remarks during a visit to the Pakistan Air Force (PAF)’s operational base at Kamra, where he was briefed on the force’s combat preparedness, operational achievements, and strategic capabilities.

Accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Minister for Defence, Minister for Planning & Development, Minister for Information, Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, and the Chief of the Naval Staff, the Prime Minister received a comprehensive overview of the PAF’s role in the recent defensive operations.

During the visit, the Prime Minister interacted with frontline personnel including pilots, engineers, and technical staff. He expressed profound appreciation for their professionalism, precision, and steadfast commitment to the defence of the motherland.

Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the exemplary restraint and strategic foresight demonstrated by Pakistan’s Armed Forces in the face of provocation. “The entire nation takes immense pride in the valour and vigilance of its Armed Forces. Under the capable stewardship of the Chief of Army Staff, our defenders have once again underscored that Pakistan’s security is inviolable, and any act of belligerence will be met with a forceful, resolute, and unforgiving response,” he asserted.

The prime minister confirmed that the Pakistan Air Force had successfully downed a sixth Indian aircraft—a Mirage-2000—on the night of 6/7 May near Pampore, east of occupied Srinagar.

He said the incident was a testament to the PAF’s combat excellence and unflinching resolve to

protect the nation’s airspace.

He also praised the leadership of Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, for his vision and efforts in modernising the PAF and integrating advanced technologies that have significantly enhanced operational capabilities.

“To our fearless pilots and dedicated air personnel—your courage and precision embody the indomitable spirit of Pakistan’s Armed Forces. You have stood resolute, upholding the sanctity of our skies and defending the sovereignty of our country with unwavering resolve,” the prime minister said in a heartfelt tribute.

The prime minister further said that Pakistan’s Armed Forces remain fully prepared and resolutely committed to defending every inch of our territory. Any aggression will be countered with a timely, proportionate, and decisive response. We stand united, vigilant, and unshakable in the defence of our homeland.

Upon arrival at Kamra, the prime minister was warmly received by the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025