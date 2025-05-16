AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
Govt declares 16th as a ‘Day of Gratitude’

INP Published 16 May, 2025 03:06am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has declared May 16, 2025, as a ‘Day of Gratitude’ to commemorate the success of Operation Bunyan un Marsoos.

The Prime Minister will preside over the ceremony as the chief guest, with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and heads of the armed forces also in attendance.

The day will honour both the people of Pakistan and the armed forces for a “historic victory in the battle for truth.”

According to official sources, the day will begin with Quran recitations and special prayers at mosques across the country. A 31-gun salute in the federal capital and 21-gun salutes in each of the provincial capitals will mark the occasion.

Ceremonies for the changing of the guards will take place at the mausoleums of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi and Allama Iqbal in Lahore, alongside national flag-hoisting ceremonies in Islamabad and other provincial capitals. In a series of commemorative activities, floral wreaths will be laid at memorials dedicated to the martyrs of the operation, and prayer ceremonies will be held to pay homage to those who lost their lives. Families of the shaheed soldiers will also be honoured through official visits and tributes.

The central event will be held at the Pakistan Monument in Islamabad. Prominent figures from all walks of life, including scholars, civil society members, and public officials, are expected to attend.

Indo Pak tensions Pak India war Bunyan un Marsoos Day of Gratitude

