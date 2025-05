The government has decided to maintain the petrol price at its current level for the fortnight starting May 16, according to a Finance Division notification.

For the next 15 days, the price of petrol will remain same at Rs252.63 per litre.

Meanwhile, the government reduced the High Speed Diesel (HSD) rate by Rs2 to Rs254.64 per litre.

The new prices will come into effect from May 16, 2025.