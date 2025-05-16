No one can undo Sino-Pak ties: Chinese CG

KARACHI: Yang Yundong, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China said that Pakistan and China has enduring friendship so no one can undo our relation.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Pakistan Tanners Association, South Zone, headed by its Chairman Dr Danish Aman, at the Consulate premises.

On the occasion, Hamid Zahur, Chairman PTA, Central, Yousuf Shafiq, Vice Chairman, along with other senior members were present. The meeting was held to express heartfelt congratulations and to celebrate the Chinese government and people for their unwavering support and solidarity with Pakistan during recent tension with India.

During the meeting, both sides held in-depth discussions on bilateral relations, exploring opportunities for joint ventures, particularly in the leather industry. Special attention was given to the current restrictions on import of certain chemical essential to leather manufacturing with view toward finding mutually beneficial solutions.

Dr Danish Aman said that the Pakistan Tanners Association is looking forward to continued collaboration and strengthening of economic and industrial ties between the two brotherly nations.

In the end a memento were presented to the Consul General.

