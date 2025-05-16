AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.51%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.51%)
CPHL 83.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.78%)
FCCL 48.54 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.42%)
FFL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
FLYNG 49.46 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (10.01%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.49%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.49%)
MLCF 76.36 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.39%)
OGDC 213.73 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.5%)
PACE 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.5%)
PAEL 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.8%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.9%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.27%)
POWER 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
PPL 173.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.97%)
PRL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (8.61%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
SSGC 36.98 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.52%)
SYM 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.09%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.85%)
TPLP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
TRG 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.53%)
WAVESAPP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.35%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.22%)
BR100 12,888 Increased By 217.2 (1.71%)
BR30 38,116 Increased By 748.7 (2%)
KSE100 119,962 Increased By 1425.4 (1.2%)
KSE30 36,773 Increased By 479.3 (1.32%)
Markets Print 2025-05-16

China stocks snap three-day winning streak

Reuters Published 16 May, 2025 03:06am

SHANGHAI: China stocks ended lower on Thursday, snapping three days of gains, as investors digested the local lending data and sought direction amid easing US-China trade tensions. Hong Kong shares also fell.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 Index closed 0.9% lower, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.7%. Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng shed 0.8%.

China’s new bank loans tumbled more than expected in April, as a protracted trade war with the United States further eroded the market’s appetite during a period that’s typically slow for loan demand.

Meanwhile, the country paused some non-tariff measures taken in April against US entities - 17 on its unreliable entity list and 28 on its export control list, the commerce ministry said.

Chinese stocks have fully recovered losses incurred since US President Donald Trump imposed on April 2, driven by the trade truce with the US

Artificial intelligence and defence shares traded onshore fell 2.4% and 1.8%, respectively.

Maritime shipping and ports stocks jumped on a temporary trade truce between the world’s two largest economies, with Nanjing Port and Lianyungang Port rising to an exchange-allowed daily maximum of 10%.

Tencent lost 0.2% despite its first-quarter revenue beating expectations.

Investors were awaiting Alibaba’s earnings reports, due later in the day.

Major drug developer Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals rose 1.5%, after a regulatory filing showed it wants to raise up to HK$9.89 billion ($1.27 billion) in a Hong Kong listing.economists.

