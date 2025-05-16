The path forward: national reconciliation

EDITORIAL: If there was one thing that the conflict with India truly brought to the fore was the remarkable display of national unity that cut across party lines and ethnic divides. People of all political stripes rallied behind the armed forces, with the youth emerging as particularly vocal advocates, using social media to present Pakistan’s case with sharp reasoning, humour and dignity, striking a stark contrast to the vitriol spewed from across the border. The message delivered was clear: Pakistan stands united and unwavering in the face of unprovoked hostility.

It goes without saying, however, that of late national unity has been absent from our national discourse, and tragically, it took the ultimate sacrifice of our citizens and soldiers, the spectre of war and the chilling threat of nuclear escalation to awaken this collective spirit. The fact that only extreme circumstances were able to unite us should give us pause.

We must realise that a nation’s strength lies not just in its ability to rally in crisis, but in sustaining that unity when the storm has passed. There is an urgent need, therefore, to harness this moment, and reduce the level of polarisation and division that plagues the country. With a nuclear-armed adversary to our east, the persistent TTP threat from the west and terrorism in Balochistan, national unity is no longer optional — it’s an existential necessity.

And any genuine effort at national reconciliation must confront the persistent marginalisation of the PTI, whose leaders and supporters have been subjected to undue targeting, and whose electoral mandate was decisively undermined in the 2024 general elections. The fact remains that the PTI still enjoys huge support in the country — a political reality that cannot be wished away.

Differences with its leadership must be addressed in a meaningful manner. At minimum, authorities must address the credible allegations of Imran Khan’s mistreatment in prison, concerns amplified by his sons in their recent interview. Reports point to troubling jail conditions and repeated violations of court-ordered visitation rights for family members and party leaders. His sons have also spoken about being denied telephone access to him despite judicial directives.

Beyond the immediate concerns over Imran Khan’s treatment in prison, there are broader issues that need to be addressed to ease the pressure on the PTI and its members, and to allow it to play a constructive role in national life. A genuinely inclusive political environment must be restored, where all parties have the space to operate freely and participate meaningfully in the democratic process.

Furthermore, any measure aimed at fostering national cohesion must also extend to those facing systemic neglect, socioeconomic hardship and political marginalisation. This is especially true for Balochistan, which has long grappled with the scourge of terrorism, a severe governance and rights deficit, and the long-standing issue of enforced disappearances.

Needless to say, these challenges have deepened public resentment and eroded trust in the state — conditions that our enemies have exploited to devastating effect. Those in power must realise the urgent need for a policy reset in the province. They must reach out to Baloch nationalist leadership, some of them holed up in detention, and make an honest effort to address their grievances.

The stinging defeat handed out to India on the battlefield has placed Narendra Modi under intense domestic scrutiny, increasing the likelihood that he may stoke fresh hostilities to ward off the criticism he has been facing. While maintaining military preparedness remains essential, we must also realise that a nation divided and in constant internal turmoil will always be more vulnerable to external threats. This moment demands genuine national unity — not through forced conformity, but through inclusive dialogue and political reconciliation, strengthening Pakistan’s resilience against its enemies.

