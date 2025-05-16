AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.51%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.51%)
CPHL 83.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.78%)
FCCL 48.54 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.42%)
FFL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
FLYNG 49.46 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (10.01%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.49%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.49%)
MLCF 76.36 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.39%)
OGDC 213.73 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.5%)
PACE 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.5%)
PAEL 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.8%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.9%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.27%)
POWER 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
PPL 173.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.97%)
PRL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (8.61%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
SSGC 36.98 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.52%)
SYM 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.09%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.85%)
TPLP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
TRG 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.53%)
WAVESAPP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.35%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.22%)
BR100 12,888 Increased By 217.2 (1.71%)
BR30 38,116 Increased By 748.7 (2%)
KSE100 119,962 Increased By 1425.4 (1.2%)
KSE30 36,773 Increased By 479.3 (1.32%)
May 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Editorials Print 2025-05-16

The path forward: national reconciliation

Published 16 May, 2025 03:06am

EDITORIAL: If there was one thing that the conflict with India truly brought to the fore was the remarkable display of national unity that cut across party lines and ethnic divides. People of all political stripes rallied behind the armed forces, with the youth emerging as particularly vocal advocates, using social media to present Pakistan’s case with sharp reasoning, humour and dignity, striking a stark contrast to the vitriol spewed from across the border. The message delivered was clear: Pakistan stands united and unwavering in the face of unprovoked hostility.

It goes without saying, however, that of late national unity has been absent from our national discourse, and tragically, it took the ultimate sacrifice of our citizens and soldiers, the spectre of war and the chilling threat of nuclear escalation to awaken this collective spirit. The fact that only extreme circumstances were able to unite us should give us pause.

We must realise that a nation’s strength lies not just in its ability to rally in crisis, but in sustaining that unity when the storm has passed. There is an urgent need, therefore, to harness this moment, and reduce the level of polarisation and division that plagues the country. With a nuclear-armed adversary to our east, the persistent TTP threat from the west and terrorism in Balochistan, national unity is no longer optional — it’s an existential necessity.

And any genuine effort at national reconciliation must confront the persistent marginalisation of the PTI, whose leaders and supporters have been subjected to undue targeting, and whose electoral mandate was decisively undermined in the 2024 general elections. The fact remains that the PTI still enjoys huge support in the country — a political reality that cannot be wished away.

Differences with its leadership must be addressed in a meaningful manner. At minimum, authorities must address the credible allegations of Imran Khan’s mistreatment in prison, concerns amplified by his sons in their recent interview. Reports point to troubling jail conditions and repeated violations of court-ordered visitation rights for family members and party leaders. His sons have also spoken about being denied telephone access to him despite judicial directives.

Beyond the immediate concerns over Imran Khan’s treatment in prison, there are broader issues that need to be addressed to ease the pressure on the PTI and its members, and to allow it to play a constructive role in national life. A genuinely inclusive political environment must be restored, where all parties have the space to operate freely and participate meaningfully in the democratic process.

Furthermore, any measure aimed at fostering national cohesion must also extend to those facing systemic neglect, socioeconomic hardship and political marginalisation. This is especially true for Balochistan, which has long grappled with the scourge of terrorism, a severe governance and rights deficit, and the long-standing issue of enforced disappearances.

Needless to say, these challenges have deepened public resentment and eroded trust in the state — conditions that our enemies have exploited to devastating effect. Those in power must realise the urgent need for a policy reset in the province. They must reach out to Baloch nationalist leadership, some of them holed up in detention, and make an honest effort to address their grievances.

The stinging defeat handed out to India on the battlefield has placed Narendra Modi under intense domestic scrutiny, increasing the likelihood that he may stoke fresh hostilities to ward off the criticism he has been facing. While maintaining military preparedness remains essential, we must also realise that a nation divided and in constant internal turmoil will always be more vulnerable to external threats. This moment demands genuine national unity — not through forced conformity, but through inclusive dialogue and political reconciliation, strengthening Pakistan’s resilience against its enemies.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

PTI Imran Khan General Elections 2024 Indo Pak tensions

Comments

200 characters

The path forward: national reconciliation

Federal Budget: Aurangzeb holds virtual consultations with IMF

Minister informs NA: Reko Diq project to generate over $75bn in free cash flows

Opposition in NA blocks govt’s Income Tax bill

FBR may allow import of 5-year-old used vehicles

Senate body approves Off-the-Grid (CPPs) Levy Bill, 2025

Textile sector may return to costlier CPPs: PD’s PPP projections to Nepra draw sharp criticism

SECP implements major enhancements to EMR

Judges transfer case: Withdrawal of IHCBA petition questioned

Pakistan urges probe into N-black market in India

Aurangzeb assures NA: M-6 Motorway to be included in FY26 PSDP

Read more stories