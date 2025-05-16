AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
Less buying interest seen on cotton market

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained low. Cotton Analyst...
Recorder Report Published 16 May, 2025 03:06am

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Thursday remained steady and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the current cotton prices in Sindh and Punjab is in between Rs 16,500 and Rs 17,500 per maund, depending on quality and payment. He also told that rate of new season of Phutti 2025-26 in Lower Sindh is in between Rs 8,300 to Rs 8,500 per 40 kg.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 16,900 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 333 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

