AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.51%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.51%)
CPHL 83.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.78%)
FCCL 48.54 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.42%)
FFL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
FLYNG 49.46 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (10.01%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.49%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.49%)
MLCF 76.36 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.39%)
OGDC 213.73 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.5%)
PACE 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.5%)
PAEL 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.8%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.9%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.27%)
POWER 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
PPL 173.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.97%)
PRL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (8.61%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
SSGC 36.98 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.52%)
SYM 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.09%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.85%)
TPLP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
TRG 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.53%)
WAVESAPP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.35%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.22%)
BR100 12,888 Increased By 217.2 (1.71%)
BR30 38,116 Increased By 748.7 (2%)
KSE100 119,962 Increased By 1425.4 (1.2%)
KSE30 36,773 Increased By 479.3 (1.32%)
May 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-05-16

Late payment surcharges: PAC dismisses PPL’s Rs1.2bn claim against Cnergyico Pk Ltd

Wasim Iqbal Published 16 May, 2025 03:06am

ISLAMABAD: A sub-committee of Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has dismissed Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL)’s Rs 1.2 billion claim for late payment surcharges against BYCO Petroleum Pakistan Limited now renamed Cnergyico PK Limited on long outstanding dues.

The committee concluded that no formal sale agreement existed between the two companies and the matter was sub-judice thus, nullifying the surcharge claim.

Syed Naveed Qamar convened the meeting to examine Audit Report of Petroleum Division (PPL, OGDCL, PMDC and ISGS) for audit years 2022-23 to 2014-15, 2012-13 and 2011-12.

During the audit of PPL for the fiscal year 2017-18, it was observed that PPL made supply of condensate to BYCO and an amount of Rs 1.2 billion was outstanding for the period from December 2009-11.

The condensate was sold to BYCO without any agreement and all supplies were made on the direction of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources. However, no payment was made by BYCO. The PPL made a number of requests to BYCO and the ministry for the payment of outstanding dues. Later on, the company declared the amount of Rs 1.181 billion as doubtful debts and subsequently, made provisions of doubtful allowance in the annual accounts for the year 2011-12.

An official of NAB apprised the members’ committee that BYCO honoured its commitment and deposited Rs1.2 billion outstanding principal amount to NAB and the amount was returned to PPL after keeping lawful 25 percent share in the recovery.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Petroleum Limited Public Accounts Committee Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited CnergyicoPk Limited

Comments

200 characters

Late payment surcharges: PAC dismisses PPL’s Rs1.2bn claim against Cnergyico Pk Ltd

Federal Budget: Aurangzeb holds virtual consultations with IMF

Minister informs NA: Reko Diq project to generate over $75bn in free cash flows

Opposition in NA blocks govt’s Income Tax bill

FBR may allow import of 5-year-old used vehicles

Senate body approves Off-the-Grid (CPPs) Levy Bill, 2025

Textile sector may return to costlier CPPs: PD’s PPP projections to Nepra draw sharp criticism

SECP implements major enhancements to EMR

Judges transfer case: Withdrawal of IHCBA petition questioned

Pakistan urges probe into N-black market in India

Aurangzeb assures NA: M-6 Motorway to be included in FY26 PSDP

Read more stories