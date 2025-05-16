AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
Pakistan

‘Combat excellence’ against India: Senate specifically commends PAF for its ‘exceptional professionalism’

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Published 16 May, 2025 03:06am

ISLAMABAD: The Upper House of the Parliament has specifically commended the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for its “exceptional professionalism and combat excellence” against India.

“The Senate of Pakistan – specifically commends the exceptional professionalism and combat excellence of the Pakistan Air Force for effectively repelling aggression and decisively shattering the myth of the enemy’s military prowess – thereby restoring strategic balance, crucial redline and the strengthening of confidence in Pakistan’s defence capabilities, which have been widely acknowledged and praised,” read a resolution unanimously passed by the Senate in its session, presided over by Chairman Yousaf Raza Gilani, on Thursday.

The armed forces of Pakistan - Army, Air Force, and Navy - have once again demonstrated unwavering resolve, unparalleled, professionalism, and steadfast dedication in the successful execution of Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos, launched in response to unprovoked, and unjustified Indian aggression, read the resolution moved by Law Minister Azam Tarar.

“This measured and resolute operation reaffirmed Pakistan’s sovereignty and safeguarded the territorial integrity of the motherland. It was carried out with exceptional restraint and maturity reflecting the conduct of a responsible nuclear state,” the document read.

The Senate, through its resolution, congratulated the people of Pakistan for “rising above all political, ethnic, and ideological, divides and differences, and demonstrating unwavering unity in support of national leadership across the political spectrum and speaking with one voice and one purpose to defend the people, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and dignity of Pakistan.”

The House strongly condemned what it described were brutal and unprovoked Indian attacks on innocent civilians, including women, children and the mosques.

The Senate extended “heartfelt gratitude to Pakistan’s brotherly and friendly countries for their unwavering and principled support during this critical time.”

The legislature stressed the critical importance of strict adherence to the Indus Water Treaty and reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to protect its “rightful share of water as a fundamental component of national security, international agreements, economic stability, and sovereignty.”

The House reminded India that any unilateral and illegal holding in abeyance or other illegal violations of the Indus Water Treaty, including attempts to divert or obstruct Pakistan’s water by any means, whatsoever, constitutes a serious breach of international humanitarian law, and amounts not only to a war crime, but also a crime against humanity, with grave, regional, and global repercussions. The Senate confirmed that Pakistan will “treat any such misadventure by India as an act of war.”

Speaking at the session, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said, Pakistan wants peace in the region but will not accept any hegemonic designs and breach of its sovereignty.

The PAF shot down six Indian fighter jets without losing any of its fighter jets, he said.

“Pakistan never requested anyone for ceasefire- It is a great success of Pakistan that the international community has not believed India’s narrative,” Dar said.

Leader of the Opposition in Senate Shibli Faraz said Pakistan has set new standards of excellence in combat, air warfare in particular.

Sherry Rehman said the armed forces of Pakistan made a new history by establishing new conventional deterrence against India.

The House was adjourned till today (Friday).

