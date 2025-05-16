e-Visa facility for Pakistanis soon: Bangladeshi HC

LAHORE: High Commissioner of Bangladesh Muhammad Iqbal Hussain Khan has said that Bangladesh has recently simplified visa requirements for Pakistani citizens to encourage bilateral trade and cultural exchanges. He said that work is also under way to introduce an e-visa facility for Pakistani nationals in the near future.

During his visit to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the High Commissioner highlighted the importance of regular business delegation exchanges to explore new opportunities and deepen market understanding between the two countries.

LCCI Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry and Honorary Consul General of Bangladesh Qazi Humayun Fareed also addressed the session and pledged to further deepen economic and commercial relations between the two nations. LCCI Executive Committee Members Waqas Aslam, Syed Hassan Raza, Shouban Akhter, Firdous Nisar, Ahad Amin Malik, Asif Malik, Ahsan Shahid and Asif Khan were also present.

Highlighting Bangladesh’s interest in expanding economic ties, the High Commissioner mentioned potential trade sectors including coconut and coal from Bangladesh and leather, meat, rice, sugar, fish and coal from Pakistan. He further disclosed that direct flights and shipping routes between the two countries are being considered to boost trade connectivity.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, welcoming the envoy, said that Pakistan and Bangladesh, being the largest economies in SAARC after India, should utilise regional trade opportunities for mutual benefit. He said that Bangladesh’s GDP has reached $437 billion while Pakistan’s GDP stands at $373 billion. It is time we join hands to maximize trade potential,” he added.

