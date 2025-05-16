Quorum issue in Punjab PA: Opposition, ruling members engage in heated discussion

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly witnessed a turbulent session on Thursday as the treasury benches failed to maintain the required quorum during the approval of bills, leading to an abrupt adjournment.

The session, which was marked by heated exchanges between the opposition and government members, descended into chaos before Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Channar suspended proceedings until Friday at 2 PM.

The disruption occurred when opposition member Brigadier Mushtaq Ahmad (retd) pointed out the lack of quorum, forcing the deputy speaker to halt legislative business. The adjournment came amid ongoing tensions between the treasury and opposition benches, highlighting the strained atmosphere in the assembly.

Earlier in the session, Punjab Law Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bherth engaged in a bitter war of words with opposition members, accusing them of enjoying government vehicles and double benefits. His remarks provoked a sharp response from opposition member Rana Aftab Ahmed, who criticized Bharath’s tone as resembling a “thana-like” (police station) attitude. The situation escalated to such an extent that Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan had to intervene, calling for restraint from both sides.

The session had already begun on a contentious note, with opposition members expressing frustration over the absence of ministers and secretaries, delaying proceedings by 15 minutes. When the assembly resumed, tensions remained high, particularly during the question hour.

Parliamentary Secretary for Women’s Development Sadia Taimoor launched a scathing attack on PTI members, questioning their credibility in demanding performance reports when they had allegedly failed to form standing committees or caucuses during their four-year tenure. Meanwhile, Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan directed the Information Minister to address a query raised by Azma Bukhari regarding the Pak-India war.

The session took another chaotic turn when opposition members criticized the police department’s handling of law and order. Rana Aftab Ahmed accused the government and police of favouring PTI instead of maintaining public order, sparking uproar. PTI’s Sahibzada Saeedul Hassan Bharath retaliated with strong remarks, further inflaming the situation.

As Deputy Speaker Zaheer Iqbal Channar became visibly emotional during the heated exchanges, PML-N’s Mujtaba Shujaur Rehman also joined the debate, intensifying the confrontation. The escalating tensions forced Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan to once again step in, enforcing a temporary ceasefire between the treasury and opposition benches to restore order.

With the session adjourned amid unresolved disputes and legislative business left pending, the Punjab Assembly remains a battleground of political rivalries, raising concerns over the smooth functioning of parliamentary proceedings in the days ahead.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the Punjab Assembly, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, said that the Women’s Caucus has been established to resolve women’s issues on a priority basis. To effectively raise women’s issues, the caucus includes representation from women belonging to all political parties. He expressed these views while addressing a session of the Women Parliamentary Caucus at the Punjab Assembly.

Speaker emphasised that incidents of harassment against women are condemnable and that the caucus must work on an emergency basis to prevent such occurrences. Women in rural areas are in dire need of dignified legal assistance.

He also said that if violence is being committed against women or their rights are being violated, the caucus must play an active role in addressing these issues.

