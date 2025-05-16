Solarization of agri tube wells: CM Maryam announces major subsidy

LAHORE: Announcing enhancement in loan grant through Kissan Card from Rs150,000 to Rs300,000 and a subsidy up to 95 percent on the solarization of agricultural tube wells, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif also announced provision of green tractors on a subsidy to 20,000 farmers next year along with the establishment of rental agriculture machinery centres in every tehsil.

She announced launching of an SMS and a helpline system for farmers who do not possess Kissan Card.

The Chief Minister while addressing a ceremony at Kalashah Kaku Rice Research Institute congratulated the farmers on the success of Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos. She paid tribute to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief General Asim Munir, every officer and soldier of the Pakistan Army. She commended the performance of Rangers, Police, Civil Defense, administration and all government institutions.

She said, “Pakistan is proud of its armed forces and the nation stood united and played an important role for the security of our country. Our survival exists with the existence of Pakistan. May Almighty bless our country till eternity, when it comes to national security there should be no disagreement and disunity among our ranks. The politics of hatred caused great damage to Pakistan. When the politics of hatred ended, Pakistan started treading on the path of progress and prosperity once again.”

She highlighted, “When the war started, our enemy used to say that it is a small country and the people living there keep fighting among themselves. Almighty helped and we defeated the enemy. Almighty’s help does not come to those who create ill will and hatred. The political, military leadership, the public and the media lent full support to all stakeholders during the war.”

She maintained, “On behalf of our farmers and the citizens, we salute the political and military leadership. It was not a war of borders but a war of ideology and sentiments. After the victory in the war, Pakistan is being recognized as a strong and powerful country across the globe. China, Turkiye and Central Asian countries by maintaining a firm stand with Pakistan is a historic victory.”

She added, “Those who predicted the collapse of Pakistan’s economy are now calling it a miracle. The economy of Pakistan is showing a positive turnover in a short span of time due to sincere leadership. The reduction of inflation from 40 percent to almost zero is no less than a miracle. During my visit to Lahore, a woman congratulated me on the reduction in vegetable prices. Onions, which used to sell at Rs300 per kg in Punjab, are now available at Rs50.”

The CM said, “Owing to the reduction in the prices of flour and roti, it has become easier for the poor to have both ends meal. Due to poor performance of previous incompetent government, electricity bills increased sharply. Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is working hard to bring down electricity rates. Owing to reduction in electricity rates, electricity bills will also come down. Overseas Pakistanis were prevented from sending remittances to Pakistan, but with the help of Allah Almighty, record foreign remittances are sent to Pakistan.”

The Chief Minister said, “I congratulate those farmers who received free tractors. I also congratulate them on receiving cash support. A great amount of hue and cry was raised that the farmers would face financial difficulties in Punjab. Those who tried to create fissure between the farmers and the government failed miserably. The farmers of Punjab are benefiting from the historic package. The farmers did not listen to the baseless propaganda and grew wheat on my appeal. I assured the farmers to grow wheat without fear and the government would not allow any loss accruing

to them.”

She added, “Instead of giving support price of wheat, direct subsidy is being given to the farmers. I want to put all the resources at the disposal of our farmers, but some tough decisions need to be made to create a balance in the economy. A support price worth Rs5,000 per acre is being given to the wheat farmers. The Punjab government is striving to the utmost to reduce the cost of seed, manure, pesticides, electricity bills of tube wells and diesel. People used to discourage by forbidding not giving loans to the farmers as the government will not receive them back. 85% of the money has been returned through Kissan Card.”

She maintained, “Earlier, green tractors were available during the tenure of Nawaz Sharif and now, when the government of Nawaz Sharif came to power once again, green tractors are being given to the farmers. During the wheat cultivation season, seeds and pesticides used to become expensive and there was a shortage of fertilizers. By the grace of Almighty, everyone is getting abundant fertilizers at a reasonable price.”

The Chief Minister outlined, “Due to early sowing, cotton will increase by 30 to 40 percent and its production will be 6 million bales this year. The farmers do not be misled by anyone as the government will lend them complete support and will also redress their difficulties and grievances. The coming year will bring more improvement and prosperity.”

She added, “I earnestly wish to see every farmer to become prosperous and happy in Punjab. Pakistan stands at the forefront in the agricultural sector. Almighty provides means to earn livelihood and the farmer works hard to yield maximum crop.”

She also congratulated Provincial Minister for Agriculture Ashiq Kirmani, Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Sahu and the entire team of the agriculture department.

