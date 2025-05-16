SFA chief says ‘no industrial inspection without prior notice’

KARACHI: In a significant move to improve transparency and ease operational hurdles for industrial stakeholders, the Director General of the Sindh Food Authority (SFA), Asif Jan Siddiqui announced that SFA teams will now issue prior notices before visiting any industrial units.

The decision, he said, aims to end the practice of unannounced inspections and foster a more cooperative regulatory environment.

Speaking at a meeting Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Siddiqui emphasised that no inspection teams will be allowed to visit any industry without prior notice. He further revealed that under the Sindh government “Ease of Doing Business” initiative, the licensing process would soon be made fully online to streamline operations and minimise bureaucratic delays.

DG Siddiqui announced that a dedicated focal person from the SFA will be stationed at KATI to assist industries in the Korangi Industrial Zone with registration and regulatory issues. He also highlighted the Authority’s plans to conduct regular training sessions for industrial personnel to address regulatory challenges and promote food safety compliance.

In a notable initiative, industries that voluntarily test their products and meet quality benchmarks will receive a “Green Thumbs-Up” certification, which will be publicly promoted to raise consumer awareness about high-quality local products. “Our goal is not to penalize, but to improve industry standards,” Siddiqui said. “If quality can be enhanced through dialogue and cooperation, there is no need for heavy fines.”

Siddiqui added that efforts are under way to establish state-of-the-art laboratories with new equipment to conduct international-standard testing, and that penalty structures will be revised in consultation with industry stakeholders.

KATI President Junaid Naqi voiced concerns over frequent and abrupt transfers of SFA leadership, which he said disrupt policy continuity. He urged the provincial government to appoint DGs for longer tenures to ensure consistent progress and regulatory clarity.

Naqi also raised concerns about the licensing process, unannounced raids, and excessive penalties, calling for a joint action plan to address these issues. He criticized SFA officers for conducting visits during non-business hours and holidays, causing operational disruptions.

