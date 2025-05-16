AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
BOP 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.51%)
CNERGY 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (6.51%)
CPHL 83.56 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.78%)
FCCL 48.54 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.42%)
FFL 15.07 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.66%)
FLYNG 49.46 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (10.01%)
HUBC 141.41 Increased By ▲ 3.44 (2.49%)
HUMNL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
KEL 4.45 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.73%)
KOSM 5.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.49%)
MLCF 76.36 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.39%)
OGDC 213.73 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (0.5%)
PACE 5.33 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.5%)
PAEL 46.96 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.8%)
PIAHCLA 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (5.9%)
PIBTL 8.85 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.27%)
POWER 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
PPL 173.25 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (1.97%)
PRL 33.82 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (8.61%)
PTC 22.06 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (10.02%)
SEARL 84.13 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.43%)
SSGC 36.98 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.52%)
SYM 15.51 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (4.09%)
TELE 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.85%)
TPLP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
TRG 65.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.53%)
WAVESAPP 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.35%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.4%)
YOUW 3.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.22%)
BR100 12,888 Increased By 217.2 (1.71%)
BR30 38,116 Increased By 748.7 (2%)
KSE100 119,962 Increased By 1425.4 (1.2%)
KSE30 36,773 Increased By 479.3 (1.32%)
May 16, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-05-16

SFA chief says ‘no industrial inspection without prior notice’

Recorder Report Published 16 May, 2025 03:06am

KARACHI: In a significant move to improve transparency and ease operational hurdles for industrial stakeholders, the Director General of the Sindh Food Authority (SFA), Asif Jan Siddiqui announced that SFA teams will now issue prior notices before visiting any industrial units.

The decision, he said, aims to end the practice of unannounced inspections and foster a more cooperative regulatory environment.

Speaking at a meeting Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), Siddiqui emphasised that no inspection teams will be allowed to visit any industry without prior notice. He further revealed that under the Sindh government “Ease of Doing Business” initiative, the licensing process would soon be made fully online to streamline operations and minimise bureaucratic delays.

DG Siddiqui announced that a dedicated focal person from the SFA will be stationed at KATI to assist industries in the Korangi Industrial Zone with registration and regulatory issues. He also highlighted the Authority’s plans to conduct regular training sessions for industrial personnel to address regulatory challenges and promote food safety compliance.

In a notable initiative, industries that voluntarily test their products and meet quality benchmarks will receive a “Green Thumbs-Up” certification, which will be publicly promoted to raise consumer awareness about high-quality local products. “Our goal is not to penalize, but to improve industry standards,” Siddiqui said. “If quality can be enhanced through dialogue and cooperation, there is no need for heavy fines.”

Siddiqui added that efforts are under way to establish state-of-the-art laboratories with new equipment to conduct international-standard testing, and that penalty structures will be revised in consultation with industry stakeholders.

KATI President Junaid Naqi voiced concerns over frequent and abrupt transfers of SFA leadership, which he said disrupt policy continuity. He urged the provincial government to appoint DGs for longer tenures to ensure consistent progress and regulatory clarity.

Naqi also raised concerns about the licensing process, unannounced raids, and excessive penalties, calling for a joint action plan to address these issues. He criticized SFA officers for conducting visits during non-business hours and holidays, causing operational disruptions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Sindh Government KATI Sindh Food Authority Asif Jan Siddiqui

Comments

200 characters

SFA chief says ‘no industrial inspection without prior notice’

Federal Budget: Aurangzeb holds virtual consultations with IMF

Minister informs NA: Reko Diq project to generate over $75bn in free cash flows

Opposition in NA blocks govt’s Income Tax bill

FBR may allow import of 5-year-old used vehicles

Senate body approves Off-the-Grid (CPPs) Levy Bill, 2025

Textile sector may return to costlier CPPs: PD’s PPP projections to Nepra draw sharp criticism

SECP implements major enhancements to EMR

Judges transfer case: Withdrawal of IHCBA petition questioned

Pakistan urges probe into N-black market in India

Aurangzeb assures NA: M-6 Motorway to be included in FY26 PSDP

Read more stories