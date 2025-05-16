AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
Pakistan Print 2025-05-16

Naqvi for efforts against illegal immigration, drug smuggling

Recorder Report Published 16 May, 2025 03:06am

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday emphasised the need for effective and coordinated measures to tackle illegal immigration, drug smuggling, and online child harassment.

Chairing a high-level meeting attended by senior officials from the Ministry of Interior and representatives of the UK-Pakistan Serious Crime and Law Enforcement Programme (UPSCALE), Naqvi directed authorities to intensify efforts against these serious crimes, including online child harassment.

The UPSCALE programme, funded by the UK government, is aimed at combating cross-border crime between the United Kingdom and Pakistan. It focuses on areas such as mutual legal assistance, border security, illicit financial flows, and sex offender management.

According to an official, the meeting reviewed key issues including illegal immigration, mutual legal assistance and extradition, online child harassment, illegal financing, and anti-narcotics efforts.

Naqvi underlined that all available resources must be utilised to curb online harassment of children and ensure strict enforcement.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

drug smuggling illegal immigration Mohsin Naqvi UPSCALE programme

