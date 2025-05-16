AIRLINK 159.45 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (2.9%)
Rehan appointed L’Oréal Pakistan CEO

Published 16 May, 2025

KARACHI: L’Oréal Groupe, a global leader in beauty and innovation, has announced the appointment of Rehan Saeed as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Executive General Manager of L’Oréal Pakistan.

According to Company announcement, with effect from May 2025, Rehan succeeds Qawi Naseer and will lead the company’s strategic direction, operations and growth across the Pakistani market.

Saeed brings with him over 21 years of experience in marketing, commercial strategy and business development across local and international markets, including Australia, Indonesia, and Pakistan.

An alumnus of the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Rehan Saeed joined L’Oréal Pakistan first in 2018 as the Commercial Director for the Consumer Products Division (CPD). In this role, he led a major go-to-market transformation and successfully doubled the division’s business size and market share.

In 2023, Rehan took on a role with L’Oréal Indonesia, first as Business Development Director and soon after as CPD Commercial Director. There, he built and led high-performing teams, fostered a culture of collaboration and championed the company’s Commercial Transformation through Project Infinity.



